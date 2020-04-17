Coronavirus updates for April 17

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked for the nationwide lockdown to be implemented strictly till April 20, and extended it till May 3, many in the country have been violating social distancing measures.





Former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy hosted a wedding for his son in the middle of the pandemic. Around 100 people attended the event, flouting social distancing norms, with many also not reportedly wearing face masks. Meanwhile in the state's Kalaburagi district, which has been designated a coronavirus hotspot, hundreds turned out in crowds to celebrate Siddhalingeswara temple chariot festival, despite a ban on rituals of any kind.





The number of coronavirus cases in India have risen to over 13,800, with 452 deaths reported, according to Worldometer. According to the Health Ministry, the doubling rate of coronavirus cases has dropped from three days before the lockdown, to 6.2 days over the past week.





To mitigate the economic impact of the lockdown, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) infused Rs 1.2 lakh crore of fresh currency over the last 45 days. Despite 150 officials in quarantine, RBI is looking after currency functions like circulation, reserve management, and liquidity management. Banks have also been exempted from making dividend payments for the time-being in order to ensure adequate liquidity in the system.





Here's a roundup of YourStory's coverage today of how India and the world are dealing with the coronavirus pandemic:





Amazon dispels myths on safety of ecommerce deliveries during coronavirus lockdown period





Amazon has listed the various measures it has undertaken to maintain the highest standards of safety and hygiene in delivery of goods as it gets ready to restart operations during this period of lockdown.





Coronavirus: Flipkart undertakes stringent hygiene measures to keep its network and employees safe





Flipkart has rolled out intense safety measures across its supply chain network and awareness sessions for its employees to create a sanitised environment at workplaces and during deliveries, amid the coronavirus pandemic.





Coronavirus: This medtech startup's critical care device can save ventilated patients, frontline workers





Nearly a third of coronavirus deaths have been linked to ventilator-induced infections. Medtech startup InnAccel has built unique solutions to address this.





Coronavirus: Uber partners with Medlife to deliver medicines across five cities





The company said in a release that it is leveraging its technology and vast network of delivery partners to support Medlife in delivering medicines safely to consumers’ doorsteps.





Coronavirus: These women engineers' mini ICU system will help doctors monitor patients remotely





Healthtech startup RIoT Solutions, which builds respiratory monitoring systems, launched a plug-and-play mini ICU system to monitor coronavirus patients.





[App Fridays] These 10 apps will ensure mental wellbeing in the time of coronavirus





Multiple studies show that the practice of staying in the present moment and meditating can make us more resilient to stress, more compassionate, and increase our ability to focus. Try these 10 apps to make meditation a part of your life and enhance your mental health.





Bengaluru's angel investors, industrialists start Thoda Bahut to help locals affected by coronavirus lockdown





The organisation will work with blue-collar workers, informal labourers, police, doctors, and nurses to support them during the coronavirus crisis.





Coronavirus: Flipkart goes all out to support sellers as it gets ready to restart operations





Sellers on the Flipkart platform will receive strong financial backing as well as other infrastructure support to tide over the challenges from coronavirus pandemic.





This Mumbai-based startup by psychiatrists is addressing mental health during coronavirus





InnerHour is an app which offers a range of clinical tools and self-help psychological activities, topical content and webinars, bot-based check-ins and voice/video therapy sessions in seven Indian languages.





Coronavirus: MSMEs will need stimulus package, cut in GST to recover, says ASSOCHAM President





Niranjan Hiranandani, President of ASSOCHAM, speaks about the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on MSMEs as well as the road ahead for them.





Coronavirus: Curefit launches grocery delivery under Whole.fit; to provide essentials within 24 hours





The wellness startup has partnered with the likes of Saffola (Marico), MTR, Britannia, Pillsbury (General Mills), Ashirwad (ITC), MDH, and 24 Mantra to provide daily essentials amid the coronavirus pandemic.





Jeff Bezos writes to stakeholders, says Amazon's focus is to fight coronavirus and maintain jobs





Jeff Bezos, the Founder of Amazon, outlined how all departments of the company are working towards serving the world during the coronavirus pandemic.





Coronavirus: how have women-led countries flattened the curve?





Women leaders in different countries have been successful in curbing the spread of coronavirus. Here is an in-depth look at the measures they are taking to face challenges head on.





CoVeed for Covid: social entrepreneur Lakshmi Menon wants to foster the spirit of co-existence during lockdown





Kerala-based social entrepreneur Lakshmi Menon has initiated the coVeed project, which exhorts people to craft paper houses and pack them with provisions to donate to the needy amid the coronavirus crisis.





This cop travelled 420 km on his bike to deliver medicines to a cancer patient amid coronavirus lockdown





H. Kumaraswamy, a head constable in Bengaluru, travelled to Dharwad despite the nationwide coronavirus lockdown, to help a cancer patient.





This Delhi-based NGO is providing food to 450 families in times of coronavirus lockdown





Sunaayy Foundation has so far distributed 4,000 kg of grains, 2,000 kg of potatoes and onions, and 800 soaps to families hit by coronavirus lockdown.





LIVE: Health Ministry updates on COVID-19





Health Ministry held a press conference on the actions taken, preparedness, and updates on COVID-19.





The moral dilemma that all employers are facing amid COVID-19 Lockdown 2.0





The government can consider incentivising companies that take the unconventional and humane road of retaining employees by announcing low-interest loans or decent tax breaks/exemptions.





Failed to perform your contractual duties? May the Force (Majeure) be with you!





The lockdown due to COVID-19 has brought business activity to a grinding halt, prompting companies to declare force majeure. But, from a legal standpoint, how important is it to include this clause when you enter into a contract with several parties?





No gym required: Here’s how to stay fit at home during the COVID-19 lockdown





If you are looking for simple ways to stay fit during the coronavirus pandemic, here are some tips from our nutritionist.





Coronavirus: Ecommerce firms to deliver essential, non-essential items from April 20





Ecommerce firms gear up to deliver products in areas that do not fall under COVID-19 hotspots. Brands are also keen to scale up efforts to meet the pent-up demand amid the nationwide lockdown that has now been extended to May 3.





Coronavirus: Food delivery business expected to slump further as pizza delivery boy tests positive





Online food delivery is likely to take a massive blow in the capital after a pizza delivery agent tested positive for coronavirus in South Delhi.





Coronavirus: Indian women's hockey team to raise funds for poor affected by lockdown





The Indian women's hockey team is launching a fitness challenge to raise funds for the poor, migrant labourers, and slum dwellers affected by lockdown due to coronavirus.





Coronavirus: RBI announces several relief measures to tackle Covid-19 challenges





Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday said the central bank will use all instruments to deal with the challenges posed by the outbreak of the coronavirus.





Coronavirus: RBI pumps Rs 1.2 lakh cr fresh currency into system





The Reserve Bank of India has pumped Rs 1.2 lakh crore of fresh currency into the system in the last 45 days since the coronavirus outbreak in the country, Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Friday.





Use 'Assess Koro Na' app for door-to-door survey in containment zones: Delhi govt to DMs





Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev has asked all district magistrates to use the new 'Assess Koro Na' app for door-to-door survey in COVID-19 containment zones to speed up decision-making by analysing real-time data and remove the major obstacle in containing the virus.





Coronavirus: Karnataka scales up testing to 1,500 per day





In the biggest jump in a day, Karnataka reported 36 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, taking the total to 315 in the state.