Microsoft Paint gets an AI makeover: Your new creative tool

Microsoft Paint, the iconic graphics editing tool that has captured the hearts of millions for decades, is taking a bold leap forward with an AI-powered upgrade. With advanced features like Generative Erase, AI-generated Fill, and Cocreate, Paint is no longer just a simple drawing tool—it’s now equipped to compete in the modern digital art landscape. This exciting update brings enhanced image editing capabilities, making Microsoft Paint a versatile tool for both casual creators and professional designers, while maintaining its signature ease of use.

A walk down memory lane

Many of us have cherished memories of Microsoft Paint, a beloved tool that fueled our childhood creativity. It was where we spent endless afternoons doodling colourful drawings, trying our hand at pixel art, and animations.

Its user-friendly interface and tools made it easy for us to make digital art. While Paint is not as amazing as Adobe Photoshop, it has a different space for everyone. With AI in the picture, Microsoft has revamped this nostalgic app with new upgrades! So, let's check them out!

Microsoft Paint gets an AI upgrade

The software giant is bringing AI capabilities to the classic Paint and Photos apps on Copilot Plus PCs.

1. Enhanced image editing with erase and fill

A significant addition upcoming on Paint is the Generative Erase tool, which simplifies the process of modifying existing images. Users can now select an area of an image they wish to remove to get rid of background clutters.

Next is Generative Fill which helps designers add AI-generated elements to their picture with a text prompt. Both these features are not something new in the world of graphic designing but are a powerful addition to the toolkit.

2. Add AI-generated images with the Cocreate tool

One of the most noteworthy additions is the generative AI functionality that allows users to create images from text prompts. This feature enables users to describe what they want to see, and the AI will generate an image based on that description.

The Cocreator tool will help designers work around AI images on Paint. Imagine typing "a sunset over a mountain," and within moments, Cocreator produces a stunning digital picture. Powered by the updated version of Microsoft's diffusion-based AI model, this tool will generate high-quality images at a quick speed.

Moreover, Cocreator will have a "built-in moderation" to avoid producing inappropriate or misleading content. This will broaden creative possibilities for casual users and offer a new tool for professionals seeking quick visual references or concepts.

While both of these upgrades may seem decent, they will certainly help designers who still love using Paint.

Will Paint ever become more than a drawing tool?

Microsoft Paint has managed to retain its user-friendly interface that many have cherished over the years. The iconic simplicity of the program has always brought out the creative child within you. However, when it comes to digital art or graphic designing, the Paint app often gets overlooked.

Microsoft recently announced the official retirement of the "Paint 3D app" on November 4, 2024. Somehow, the firm has retained the Paint app and now it will be available with some cool AI features. Only time will tell when Paint will give Photoshop a tough competition.

Closing thoughts

Microsoft Paint's AI upgrade marks an exciting new chapter for this classic application. By incorporating generative AI, Microsoft is redefining what Paint can do while keeping its signature simplicity intact.

As users begin to explore these new features, we can anticipate a surge of creativity, reminding us that even the simplest tools can be transformed into powerful engines. Whether you’re a long-time fan or a newcomer to digital art, the revamped Paint promises to inspire and empower creators of all levels.