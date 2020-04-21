Coronavirus updates for April 21

With transport all over the world having come to a grinding halt, the markets are awash with excess oil that oil producers are finding hard to shelf. Thus, for the first time in history, global crude oil prices have dipped below $0, sending shockwaves in the markets.





The number of coronavirus cases across the world have crossed 2.5 million, with more than 170,000 deaths reported. In India, nearly 19,000 positive COVID-19 cases have been confirmed, and over 600 deaths reported, according to Worldometer.





The restrictions have eased in many parts of India to allow some economic activity to resume, but this has caused a lot of confusion. Long queues of vehicles were seen at the Delhi-Ghaziabad border, after which the border was sealed off. Chennai's Koyambedu wholesale market was also reportedly overcrowded.





Meanwhile, in Telangana, COVID-19 wards report a sudden jump in the number of suspected cases coming from remote parts of the state, baffling doctors. In Delhi, the number of coronavirus containment zones have increased to 87. Due to a huge variation in the accuracy of rapid antibody tests that have been obtained from China, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has asked states not to use the RT-PCR tests for two days.





While the US and many European countries prepare to lift the lockdown and resume economic activities, WHO's regional director warned against lifting of restrictions too quickly and asked governments to remain vigilant on the spread of the coronavirus. Singapore, on the other hand, has reportedly extended the nationwide lockdown until June 1.





Here's a roundup of YourStory's coverage today of how India and the world are dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.





Meet the hardware startup solving work-from-home challenges and seeing 20x growth amid lockdown





Sudhir Sathiyamoorthy, Founder and CEO of RESONATE, talks to Shradha Sharma, Founder and CEO, YourStory, about how the startup's plug-and-play RouterUPS device created a whole new category of product, and is solving work-from-home and last-mile challenges.





From Wuhan to Germany, this Bengaluru startup has found a way to teleport human expertise during coronavirus





In times of COVID-19, Blinkin’s remote technology enables seamless transportation of human skills and experience anywhere in the world.





How Dunzo is meeting the 3x surge in demand for essentials despite a broken supply chain





From remote on-boarding of merchants to tie-ups with brands for distribution hubs, Bengaluru-based hyperlocal delivery startup Dunzo is going the extra mile to ensure that customer demand is fulfilled despite the frozen supply chain.





Coronavirus: BigBasket’s Hari Menon takes to Twitter to explain supply issues, delivery delays





Hari Menon, Co-founder and CEO, BigBasket, takes to Twitter to speak about demand-supply and delivery amid the coronavirus lockdown. His biggest learning: do more with less.





Bigbasket joins hands with ImpactGuru to raise funds to feed families affected by COVID-19





Through the campaign, Bigbasket is looking at raising an amount of Rs 30 lakh to feed the families affected due to the nationwide lockdown to prevent COVID-19.





B2B retail tech startup Arzooo launches retail-from-home for electronics retailers fighting COVID-19 lockdown





The new solution enables a retailer to reach out to customers and sell consumer durables even as their stores are temporarily closed in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic and a nationwide lockdown.





This Gurugram-based startup is delivering essentials and care to the elderly amid coronavirus lockdown





Gurugram-based startup Emoha Elder Care is helping the elderly by delivering groceries and medicines to their doorsteps amid the coronavirus pandemic.





Coronavirus: This organisation will support 250,000 families over the next three months





ChildFund India has already provided about 16,000 families with basic hygiene and sanitation items over the last few weeks.





Respect Centre's order on delivery of non-essentials, says Flipkart CEO





The government’s decision to disallow ecommerce companies from delivering non-essentials after giving a nod earlier took the industry by surprise.





Coronavirus: This Class XI student from Delhi has designed a contactless doorbell





Amid social distancing and maintaining hygienic practices due to coronavirus in India, Sarthak Jain has designed a doorbell that does not require human contact.





Tesco Bengaluru to go ahead with salary hikes, promotions amid coronavirus lockdown





The technology arm of global retailer Tesco has also extended other benefits to its employees to combat the challenges posed by the coronavirus.





Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis launch ‘Quarantine Wine’ for a cause





‘That '70s Show’ couple Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have collaborated with Nocking Point Wines and Battle Creek Vineyards to create a ‘Quarantine Wine’ to support COVID-19 relief efforts.





Coronavirus: Policemen in Delhi, Punjab deliver cake amid lockdown to celebrate children’s birthdays





In Delhi’s Fatehpur Beri and Punjab’s Mansa district, police officials helped families celebrate birthdays amid the coronavirus-led lockdown.





5 funny and uplifting podcasts to listen to during the lockdown





From talk show host Oprah Winfrey to stand-up comic Aditi Mittal, these podcasts are the earworms you need during the lockdown.





The time for a compassionate and collaborative commerce is now





To understand how small businesses can grasp opportunities in the future, the Global Alliance for Mass Entrepreneurship (GAME), as part of its webinar series powered by YourStory, held its first panel discussion on ‘Enabling new market opportunities’.





Coronavirus: How to build a crisis-resistant organisational culture and technology core





As businesses battle coronavirus, they must focus on two key building blocks, the technology core and the organisational culture, to establish a pandemic-proof business continuity model.





The lessons that startups must learn from COVID-19





When we can quell COVID-19 is not known. What we know is that the economy will contract, and society will plunge into depression. Coronavirus is a wake-up call for the startup community, and here are the lessons founders must learn.





LIVE: Health Ministry updates on COVID-19





Ministry of Health and Family Welfare updates on the actions taken and preparedness against COVID-19.





Coronavirus: UPI transactions drop in March, RTGS shoots up due to lockdown





According to official data, the volume of UPI transactions in March slipped to 124.68 crore, from 132.57 crore in February.





Coronavirus: DBT approves funding for three companies to develop COVID-19 vaccine





The Department of Biotechnology has chosen Cadila Healthcare, Bharat Biotech International, and Serum Institute of India for funding the development of a vaccine for COVID-19.





Odisha to provide Rs 50 lakh assistance to health staff who lose lives fighting coronavirus





Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said that the health workers and staff who lose their lives in the fight against coronavirus will be treated as martyrs.