Coronavirus updates for April 28

As the number of coronavirus cases in India crosses 29,000, and the death toll reaches 939, many states are considering extending the quarantine in whole or in part. Punjab has mandated a 21-day quarantine for anyone who enters the state. Meanwhile, Haryana has sealed off its borders with Delhi due to the rising number of cases in the national capital.





Maharashtra is the most affected state with 8,590 cases reported, followed by Gujarat, and Delhi. Dharavi, Asia's largest slum situated in Mumbai, alone has reported 42 cases and four deaths in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, the Union Health Minister has stated that India will make its own RT-PCR kits by May after many test kits imported from China were reported faulty.





Many people across the country were also seen crowding local markets to procure food. In Noida, UP, people violated social distancing norms despite government advisory to take precautionary measures. Navi Mumbai Mayor asked authorities to seal off the entire city as it saw its highest one-day rise in new cases, mostly due to people travelling from Mumbai.





UNICEF has warned that children in South Asia could face health crisis as vaccine stocks are running low and parents are reluctant to take children to health centres. Russia joined other countries, including Nepal and Kyrgyzstan, to extend nationwide lockdown as the number of COVID-19 infections surge in the country.





Meanwhile, much of Europe is planning to ease lockdown restrictions. This comes as the number of global coronavirus infections crosses three million.









Here's a roundup of YourStory's coverage today of how India and the world are dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.





This Hyderabad startup has developed an IoT-enabled portable ventilator for coronavirus patients





Aerobiosys Innovations’ new product JEEVAN Lite costs Rs 1 lakh, and can be easily moved due to its small size. It can provide both invasive and non-invasive ventilation to coronavirus patients.





Coronavirus: How Gurugram startup GoMechanic is ensuring the smooth run of essential vehicles





With its new campaign named #OpenForHeroes, GoMechanic is providing repair and maintenance support for essential vehicles across metros.





Coronavirus: Bounce launches ScooterHero to help frontline workers





Bengaluru-based bike-sharing startup Bounce, has announced the launch of ScooterHero, where individuals can enlist their idle two-wheeler to be used for the movement of COVID-19 frontline workers like healthcare workers, delivery partners, or civic authorities





Coronavirus: Amazon India urges govt to allow ecommerce companies deliver non-essentials





Amazon India highlighted that ecommerce companies ensure the safest way in the delivery of goods, and opening up the delivery of non-essentials will help the SME sector.





Venture Catalyst-backed peAR offers contactless dine-in ordering feature for free





Customers can also avail up to 50 percent discount on their orders made via peAR’s app without having to subscribe to any membership.





This organisation is helping women artisans find their inner entrepreneurs during coronavirus





‘Happy Threads’ is an initiative by Supermoms4u - a non-profit that aims to empower women with their handiworks skills. With the lockdown depleting demand for its products, the organisation has pivoted to making face masks to sustain their artisans.





Coronavirus: How Chhattisgarh is ensuring the mental well-being of 300 stranded migrant labourers in Raipur





Migrant labourers in Raipur are engaging in creative and constructive activities in the state-provided accommodation, where they are also provided with three meals per day.





Coronavirus: This woman farmer from Odisha is distributing vegetables for free across 15 villages





Chhayarani Sahu has been providing free vegetables since the coronavirus-lockdown was announced on March 24.





When food trucks stop rolling: COVID-19's Impact on Food Supply in India





While most of us are worried about staying safe, the economy and our jobs outside, there's a more significant threat looming over the horizon, and it concerns an essential need - food and its continued supply.





COVID-19 diary: A time to reinvent and reboot - experiences of an American expat in India





As the coronavirus pandemic blankets the world, an American expat in India talks about her journey to India, getting married during the lockdown, and key take-aways from the crisis.





How technology will transform healthcare after the coronavirus pandemic





A significant learning from our current healthcare crisis is to be prepared for a world after the COVID-19 pandemic. Technology is showing us how.





Domestic violence - looking at the pandemic from a gender lens





There are millions of women living in India witnessing and experiencing another pandemic within the pandemic – the virus called domestic violence.





Tired of cooking? Here’s how to make easy and healthy meals during the lockdown





If you are exhausted with all the daily cooking and need to find a way to keep your meals simple and healthy, check out these tips from our nutritionist





IT services companies to suspend hiring this year, says Mohandas Pai





India's information technology services industry would see hiring freeze this year and senior-level staff taking a 20-25 percent salary cut due to the adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, says IT industry veteran TV Mohandas Pai.





NITI Aayog building sealed for 48 hours after staffer tests positive for coronavirus





The NITI Aayog building has been sealed for 48 hours after a director-level officer tested positive for coronavirus, a senior official said on Tuesday.





Gadkari asks overseas Indian students to convert COVID-19 crisis into opportunity





Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Sunday asked Indian overseas students to make concerted efforts to convert COVID-19 adversity into an opportunity.





Coronavirus: Medlife launches at-home COVID-19 testing in select cities





Medlife has also launched its e-consultation services and has empanelled 1,500 doctors across India for the same.





Coronavirus: Norms relaxed for biz activities in green zone in Karnataka





According to an order issued by Chief Secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar, the 14 districts where the latest relaxations will be applicable are Chamarajanagar, Koppal, Chikmagaluru, Raichur, Chitradurga, Ramanagara, Hassan, Shivamogga, Haveri, Yadgir, Kolar, Davanagere, Udupi and Kodagu.





Coronavirus: Idol makers staring at huge losses as Durga Puja organisers from abroad cancel orders





Coronavirus has struck a deadly blow to the artisans' hub with puja organisers from abroad informing their decision to call off the festivities this year.