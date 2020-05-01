How long will it take for Indian businesses to recover from COVID-19?

Arun Singh, Chief Economist, Dun & Bradstreet India

Arun Singh of Dun & Bradstreet India explains the impact of the coronavirus lockdown on businesses and presents findings from the research firm’s poll.





Founders Utkarsh and Ayushi

Founded by Ayushi Mishra and Utkarsh Singh, the startup leverages the use of drones to help create 3D-visual maps of cities and larger spaces.





Reliance Jio is the latest to join the virtual meeting bandwagon with JioMeet, a remote working application for mobiles and tablets.





Acute care healthtech startup DaytoDay Health has launched a virtual healthcare system for patients who tested positive for coronavirus.





Cecilia spent a decade at Sula, being at the forefront of the 'Indian wine revolution'.

Former Sula VP Cecilia Oldne wears many hats, including that of an angel investor and Managing Director, South East Asia for London’s leading fine wine investment firm, Amphora.





Mekin Maheshwari, Founder of Udhyam.org and Global Alliance for Mass Entrepreneurship, talks about the challenges faced by MSMEs during COVID-19 lockdown.





(L-R) Arvind, Ashwin, Karan,and Manish

Healthy lifestyle company Wow says reimagining the way we operate and work, and conserving cash is the only way to survive the pandemic.





Rishabh and Nischal

Rishabh Kapoor and Nischal Arvind Singh launched a decentralised fund to support people who’ve taken a substantial economic hit.





Garuda Aerospace is helping several states carry out automated drone-based sanitisation projects to disinfect public spaces to contain the spread of coronavirus.





Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!