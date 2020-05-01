How long will it take for Indian businesses to recover from COVID-19?
Arun Singh of Dun & Bradstreet India explains the impact of the coronavirus lockdown on businesses and presents findings from the research firm’s poll.
- +0
- +0
How long will it take for Indian businesses to recover?
Arun Singh of Dun & Bradstreet India explains the impact of the coronavirus lockdown on businesses and presents findings from the research firm’s poll.
This startup is using drones to track COVID-19 hotspots
Founded by Ayushi Mishra and Utkarsh Singh, the startup leverages the use of drones to help create 3D-visual maps of cities and larger spaces.
Reliance Jio launches HD video conferencing app
Reliance Jio is the latest to join the virtual meeting bandwagon with JioMeet, a remote working application for mobiles and tablets.
DaytoDay Health has built a virtual healthcare system
Acute care healthtech startup DaytoDay Health has launched a virtual healthcare system for patients who tested positive for coronavirus.
The Swedish wine expert who fell in love with India
Former Sula VP Cecilia Oldne wears many hats, including that of an angel investor and Managing Director, South East Asia for London’s leading fine wine investment firm, Amphora.
MSMEs are going to be the most affected due to COVID-19
Mekin Maheshwari, Founder of Udhyam.org and Global Alliance for Mass Entrepreneurship, talks about the challenges faced by MSMEs during COVID-19 lockdown.
Wow Skin Science rethinks operations, says saving cash priority
Healthy lifestyle company Wow says reimagining the way we operate and work, and conserving cash is the only way to survive the pandemic.
A blockchain fund to help communities affected by COVID-19
Rishabh Kapoor and Nischal Arvind Singh launched a decentralised fund to support people who’ve taken a substantial economic hit.
Garuda Aerospace is using drones to disinfect 26 cities
Garuda Aerospace is helping several states carry out automated drone-based sanitisation projects to disinfect public spaces to contain the spread of coronavirus.
Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!
How has the coronavirus outbreak disrupted your life? And how are you dealing with it? Write to us or send us a video with subject line 'Coronavirus Disruption' to editorial@yourstory.com
- +0
- +0