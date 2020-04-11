[Jobs roundup] Think music is food for the soul? Tune into these job openings

If tunes and compositions are what you enjoy most and would love to work on, check out this list of job openings in the music streaming industry.

By Apurva P
11th Apr 2020
The consumption of on-demand media is on the rise globally, and entrepreneurs and musicians are continuously looking for new ways to push the boundaries of the industry.


According to Statista’s Digital Economy Compass 2018 report, the global digital media market is expected to reach $146 billion by 2022.


Image : shutterstock
Not so surprisingly, India is a growing contributor to the above figures. In a recent study carried out by Deloitte, the number of online music users, free and paid, in 2018 was 137 million; this is expected to reach 273 million in 2020.


If you are passionate about music and would like to join this fast-growing sector, then here are a few job openings that might be of interest to you.

Podcast Programmer India

Spotify

Experience needed: not specified


Spotify is looking for a passionate and experienced podcast programmer or editor, who can define and execute the company's podcast programming strategy along with involvement in the operational management of projects, for both original content and partner management. The candidate will be required to curate collections and playlists of podcast content based around different moods, moments, and genres. Responsibilities also include collecting, analysing, and reporting relevant performance metrics to a broader company audience and convert these metrics into compelling marketing stories.


For more information, click here.


Data Analyst, Strategy and Operations

JioSaavn

Experience needed: 1-2 years


As a data analyst at JioSaavn, the candidate will be responsible for performing data analyses on a variety of cross-functional projects using a combination of Python and SQL. S/he will be required to create and regularly update data dashboards to help define and measure progress towards KPIs across key business focus areas. The role also includes analysing internal and external data to uncover trends on user behaviour and the industry as a whole, influencing product, content, and marketing roadmaps.


For more information, click here.


Senior Product Manager

Wynk Limited

Experience needed: 2 years


The responsibilities of a Senior Product Manager at Wynk include end-to-end ownership for a certain product vertical for Wynk, and building capabilities and features related to the vertical. They are required to partner closely with the engineering, design, and content teams to provide the best experience to users, and aggressively launch experiments and tests for various hypotheses testing and feature improvements.


For more information, click here.


Senior Associate, Strategic Finance

JioSaavn

Experience needed: 2-3 years


The strategy and operations team at JioSaavn is seeking a strategic finance associate to work closely with its finance and executive teams. The candidate's responsibilities include maintaining the company's detailed financial and operational model that incorporates its key metrics and strategic initiatives across key departments. She is required to analyse, research, and communicate detailed industry trends and competitive analysis to the executive team, investors, and board.


For more information, click here.


Engagement Marketing Manager

Amazon Prime Music

Experience needed: 8+ years


As an engagement marketing manager at Amazon, the candidate is required to generate deep insights about customers at each stage in their relationship with its music service, inventing new ways to delight and introduce/engage music listeners to content. Responsibilities also include increasing awareness of Amazon Music by developing and iterating on customer segmentation, designing innovative marketing tactics, and understanding the end-to-end lifecycle funnel and attribution metrics to shape marketing and messaging.


For more information, click here.


(Edited by Teja Lele Desai)

How has the coronavirus outbreak disrupted your life? And how are you dealing with it? Write to us or send us a video with subject line 'Coronavirus Disruption' to editorial@yourstory.com

