Coronavirus updates for May 18

As India enters the fourth phase of the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, India Inc. is undergoing mass layoffs. Bengaluru foodtech unicorn Swiggy will layoff 1,100 employees — around 14 percent of its staff — over the next few days as the prolonged closure of restaurants has impacted the food delivery business. WeWork India will also lay off 100 people to cut its operational costs.





The BSE Sensex crashed 1,069 points following the extension of the lockdown, while Nifty50 closed below 8,850. According to Goldman Sachs, India will experience its deepest recession in history, with the GDP set to contract by 45 percent in the second quarter of 2020.





The number of coronavirus cases in India crossed 97,000, as the number of deaths hit the 3,000 mark, according to Worldometer. According to the Health Ministry, India has about 7.1 confirmed COVID-19 cases per lakh population. Many states including Delhi, West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, and Uttar Pradesh have come out with their own set of guidelines after the Centre announced Lockdown 4.0 measures yesterday. Meanwhile, CBSE released rescheduled board exam schedule for Class X and Class XII, with students orders to carry sanitisers and masks to examination centres.





The Indian Council of Medical Research issued a revised guideline for COVID-19 testing. Now, all patients showing symptoms of severe acute respiratory infection, migrant workers returning to home states, hospitalised patients who develop symptoms, and asymptomatic individuals with high-risk contacts will be tested.





The migrant crisis intensified in parts of India. In Ahmedabad, nearly 100 migrant workers pelted stones at the police and demanded to be allowed to return to their native places. In Ghaziabad, social distancing measures took a backseat as thousands gathered to secure passes to board Shramik trains to Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Over 6,000 migrant workers protested in UP's Saharanpur and said that they were stuck on the road for several days without food and water.









Here's a roundup of YourStory's coverage today of how India and the world are dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.





MakeMyTrip Founder Deep Kalra on how we'll travel in a post-COVID-19 world





In a conversation with YourStory, MakeMyTrip Founder Deep Kalra talks about how coronavirus has hit the travel industry, and the road ahead. He also has a message for startups and entrepreneurs.





On-demand production startup 3D Usher is providing PPE kits to frontline workers





Founded in 2018, 3D Usher is helping frontline healthcare workers fight the coronavirus by providing safety gear. The company is currently accepting donations for manufacturing PPE kits.





This Walmart supplier went from manufacturing kitchenware to sanitiser dispensers after coronavirus





Sonipat-based Shree Shakti Enterprises, part of Walmart India’s supplier programme, shut its manufacturing units after the lockdown. But it started building products that are relevant to the coronavirus crisis.





These women associates at Amazon are ensuring essentials reach your doorstep during lockdown





Thamizh Selvi, Margatha Valli, Swarna Lakshmi, and Nirosha are among the thousands of women who are part of Amazon India’s fulfilment network and working to provide essentials at customers’ doorstep.





How this Jammu startup is fighting the coronavirus pandemic with its cost-effective healthcare solutions





Jammu-based SID07 Designs has developed a protective face shield and a reusable plastic band to help doctors wear the masks comfortably for long hours to stay safe from coronavirus.





Coronavirus impact: Swiggy lays off 1,100 employees, announces new way forward





The Bengaluru-based foodtech unicorn Swiggy's Co-founder and CEO, Sriharsha Majety announced that the unicorn will be downsizing and reducing costs.





Coronavirus: This Ayurveda brand is producing herbal remedies to boost immunity





Millennium Herbal Care Limited's plant-based Ayurvedic products boost immunity, which is much needed amid the coronavirus pandemic. The 20-year-old company has been exporting to various countries, and clocking a turnover of over Rs 30 crore annually.





Uber set to ride a new normal with new safety features, product update





As Uber gears up to restart operations, its new rider and driver safety features are set to go live across the world, including India.





Lockdown 4.0: 50 quotes from India’s battle against COVID-19





In this fresh compilation series, we present quotes from the week of May 11-17 that frame India’s pandemic challenge, and preparations for negotiating the extended COVID-19 lockdown.





How the healthcare industry is preparing for post COVID-19 lockdown era





In the short term, healthcare experts and organisations should be prepared for the possibility in spurt of COVID-19 cases in areas that have partially lifted the lockdown.





Productivity platform flujo offers comprehensive solutions for a post-COVID world





The platform has certain key features that power Communication, Collaboration and Productivity.





A stay-at-home guide: Here’s how to manage your interiors to soothe mind and body





As the lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic continues, here is how to redecorate your house to conform to the new circumstances.





Why philanthropic collaborations should thrive and lead the battle against COVID-19





Collaboration has been a critical multiplier of human endeavour throughout history. Here’s how philanthropic collaborations could help lead the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.





Karnataka eases coronavirus lockdown norms further, lifts several restrictions





Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa added that the night curfew would continue from 7 pm to 7 am, and there would be a complete lockdown on Sundays.





Awfis reports 46 pc spike in FY20 revenue; launches solution to boost work-from-home productivity





Awfis founder and CEO Amit Ramani said the company's 'Awfis@Home' initiative will help provide physical and IT infrastructure for work from home at Rs 2,500 monthly subscription fee.





Azim Premji Foundation, NCBS, inStem ink partnership on enhanced testing for COVID-19





The collaboration is also for conducting research into new and innovative methods for testing the SARS-CoV-2 virus.





Coronavirus: Shops in Delhi to open on odd-even basis, buses and taxis to run with restrictions, says CM Arvind Kejriwal





Addressing an online media briefing, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, "We have to gradually move towards opening the economy. We used the lockdown period to make arrangements to deal with COVID-19."





Coronavirus: People from Gujarat, Maharashtra, Kerala, and TN will be allowed entry in staggered manner, says Karnataka govt





Karnataka CM B S Yediyiurapa on Monday announced that buses of all four state-run road transport corporations would ply from Tuesday with all precautionary measures in place.





India supports move at WHO to seek the origin of coronavirus





The WHA is also expected to delve into pooling in additional resources to deal with the pandemic that has killed over 310,000 people and infected nearly 4.7 million, besides wrecking the global economy.