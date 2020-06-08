Coronavirus updates for June 8

With the peak of the outbreak not yet reached, India recorded more than 10,000 daily confirmed infections for the second day in a row, according to Worldometer. India now has more than 264,000 cases and more than 7,400 reported deaths.





States across India are reeling from the effects of the health and economic crisis. Mizoram has extended the period of quarantine from 14 days to 21 days. West Bengal has decided to extend the lockdown till June 30 with existing relaxations in place. Telangana has decided to promote all Class X students without exams.





Meanwhile, though the number of daily global deaths are on a decline, the world now has more than 7.1 million positive COVID-19 cases. Meanwhile, the World Bank has warned that the global economy will shrink by 5.2 percent — the worst recession since World War II. The Global Economic Prospect report also states that emerging economies, including India, are expected to shrink by 2.5 percent, while per capita incomes are expected to decline by 3.6 percent, pushing millions into extreme poverty.









Here's a roundup of YourStory's coverage today of how India and the world are dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.





BYJU’S founders on the rise of edtech amid COVID-19 and how the startup clocked Rs 350 Cr sales in a month





The world’s most valuable edtech startup was not built in a day. In Money Matters with Shradha Sharma, BYJU’S co-founders Byju Raveendran and Divya Gokulnath share insights on building a slow, scalable, and profitable decacorn.





E-commerce and small businesses in the corona times | Money Matters with Shradha Sharma





In this episode of Money Matters with Shradha Sharma, Gopal Pillai, VP - Seller Services, Amazon India talks about what the ecommerce giant is doing to help sellers, SMBs bounce back from the pandemic, new initiatives launched to help businesses export and much more.





India will have many billion-dollar startups despite current crisis, says Infosys co-founder





Infosys Co-founder and former CEO Kris Gopalakrishnan believes that the coronavirus pandemic hasn’t really changed prospects for the Indian startup ecosystem, which remains as lucrative as ever.





Govt has not shut doors on women's needs during lockdown, says Minister Smriti Irani





Smriti Irani spoke on how the government responded in meeting PPE needs of the country, tackled domestic violence, empowered handloom and textiles industry, and the new normal of working from home.





India’s automobile industry gears up for digitisation after coronavirus roadblock





Reeling under the impact of coronavirus and the consequent lockdown, digitisation has emerged as the key to survival of India’s automotive industry.





Pivot and Persist: Saral Designs repurposes sanitary napkin machines to produce masks amid coronavirus





Mumbai-based Saral Designs, which designed machines for decentralised production of sanitary napkins, has repurposed one of its variants to produce masks to fight the coronavirus pandemic.





Meet the 8 mobility startups helping frontline workers in the fight against coronavirus





These eight mobility startups joined the war against coronavirus by ensuring mobility for the frontline workforce, including bankers, healthcare professionals, and delivery executives.





Former navy officer promotes 'zyropathy' to boost immunity, beat coronavirus





Kamayani Naresh, a former Navy officer and Founder of Zyro Care Pvt Ltd, reveals what zyropathy is, how it differs from other streams of treatment, and how his immunity booster Preventika can help beat coronavirus.





Looking beyond COVID-19: what could be the power play strategy for fintech players?





From moving towards self-reliance through digitalisation to technological innovation, fintech players can create new opportunities during the COVID-19 lockdown by leveraging unique assets and developing skills.





SMEs Switching to Lights-out Manufacturing Amid COVID-19 Outbreak – All Thanks to ERP





Where it was fairly possible for larger enterprises to immediately shift to remote operations and still run the business smoothly, many smaller companies found themselves at stake.





7 amazing technology trends to look out for post COVID-19





COVID-19 is here to stay, but technology likes to differ.





Online classes only short-term response, need to make schools resilient: Infosys Chairman Nandan Nilekani





Infosys Chairman Nandan Nilekani laid the roadmap for a "resilient" school system at a virtual conference on 'Future of Schools: Overcoming COVID-19 challenge and beyond'.





Govt issues draft rules for manufacturing, using drones amid coronavirus





The draft rules have been issued at a time when the use of drones has increased due to the coronavirus lockdown, for purposes like surveillance, disinfection, and videography.





Coronavirus could be an opportunity for India to speed up Ayushman Bharat: WHO chief





Ayushman Bharat is the world's largest health insurance scheme and was launched by the Narendra Modi government in 2018. Last month, Modi said that the number of people who have benefitted from the scheme crossed the one crore mark.





IIT-Guwahati students develop mobile app Flyzy for contactless air travel





The passengers can shop from the airport using the app and can make payment as well, besides opting for the takeaway or gate delivery option. Flyzy also supports multi-currency payments.