Hike appoints Suvesh Malhotra as VP, Head of Engineering

Homegrown messaging platform Hike on Thursday said it has appointed Suvesh Malhotra as its Vice President and Head of Engineering.





In his new role, Suvesh would be looking after all things technology and engineering, making it a core differentiator for Hike, and enabling a seamless social experience for Hike users, it added.





"Social is a space I have always been passionate about. The advancements in technology today have opened the doors for tremendous innovation...I'm thrilled to join the stellar team at Hike to redefine the way social products are built," Malhotra said.

“Since it’s inception Hike has always been ahead of the curve in bringing innovative products to Indians. Even from the outside, the culture at Hike has always been fascinating. Hikers are extremely passionate about what they do and I have already experienced how infectious that is”, Suvesh added.





In his previous stints, Suvesh has been SVP, Technology, at OYO Hotels and Homes, leading consumer-facing technology; Head of Technology at Amazon for BuyVIP, flash sales ecommerce platform; CTO at StepOut, a startup building social products in India, and similar stints at Homeshop18 and Oracle.





Suvesh is an IIT Guwahati graduate. On the personal front, he likes to play table tennis, and follows Barcelona





The company had recently announced the hiring of Seema Chawla as VP and Head of Marketing. Hike continues to hire for positions across teams and functions.





Hike has also initiated virtual hiring events as part of its ZeroTo2 program focussed on on-boarding young talent from colleges.





Founded in August 2016, The Delhi-based unicorn became the 10th Indian startup to be valued at over $1 billion. Hike has raised over $261 million in capital from top-tier investors such as SoftBank, Tiger Global, Tencent, Foxconn and Bharti, among others.





