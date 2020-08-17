What's your first memory of the Web? Read our detailed timeline of India's internet history

Today, India has the world’s second-largest internet population and the cheapest data rates (with 1GB costing Rs 5 on Jio's 4G network).

By Team YS
17th Aug 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

It's hard to remember a time without the internet. Now, we rely on the Web for almost everything — information, social interactions, official communication, leisure activities, and more. But, did you know that the Indian internet is only 25 years old


It all started in 1995 when the government-owned Videsh Sanchar Nigam Limited (VSNL) launched the Gateway Internet Access Service. The first dial-up line offered a speed of 9.6 kbps and was priced at a whopping Rs 5,000 for 250 hours for individuals, and Rs 15,000 or above for commercial users.


Today, India has the world’s second-largest internet population and the cheapest data rates (with 1GB costing Rs 5 on Jio's 4G network). Take a trip down the memory lane of India's connectivity journey, and tell us about your first memory of using the internet.


Indian internet

Infographic: Aditya Ranade

India’s largest online learning startup BYJU'S acquired WhiteHat Jr. for $300 million, in an all-cash deal. What is interesting is that founder Byju Raveendran’s six-year-old son Nish too played a part in this acquisition.


During a chat with YourStory Founder and CEO Shradha Sharma, Byju revealed that he got his son on the WhiteHat Jr. platform around the time he started conversations with the Mumbai startup, in a bid to evaluate the platform.


Byju Raveendran

Byju's Founder & CEO Byju Raveendran

In 2010, a time when Indian venture capitalists were busy chasing consumer-facing businesses, Mark Kahn wanted to set up a venture fund for investing in food and agribusinesses.


Roping in Jinesh Shah as his co-founder, Mark launched Omnivore (earlier Omnivore Partners) in 2010 as one of India’s first sector-specific VC funds. Today, it manages a capital of Rs 950 crore. 


Mark Kahn_Omnivore

Photo: YourStory

Indian startups raised a total of $4.16 billion in equity funding in the first half (H1) of 2020, according to YourStory Research, the research arm of YourStory. While funding amounts fell amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, trends show that COVID-19 has pushed investors to look for promising startups in less explored territories.


Indian startup funding H1 2020 citywise trends

Chennai rising high on startup funding ladder

The journey of Zilingo’s Dhruv Kapoor

Techie Tuesday Dhruv Kapoor


Dhruv Kapoor, Co-founder and CTO of the Southeast Asian ecommerce unicorn Zilingo, technology has the power to expand every field from research to ecommerce.


How Nilkamal became a Rs 2,200 Cr company

Nilkamal

Mihir Parekh, Executive Director, Nilkamal Limited


Started at a rented premise in Mumbai, Nilkamal diversified from manufacturing plastic buckets to material handling, furniture, mattresses and packaging businesses. 


The startup making UAVs for India’s Special Forces

Vinveli

Drone developed by Vinveli | Image Source: Team Vinveli


Vinveli makes indigenous UAVs or drones for Special Forces under the Ministry of Home Affairs, such as the National Security Guard and the Central Reserve Police Force, and more.


Contactless kiranas post-COVID-19

Kiranas


The race to make the kirana stores contactless will be won by technology, which is easy to use and connects the supply and demand side of the mom and pop store ecosystem.


The journey of Metro Shoes, founded in 1947

Metro Shoes

Farah Malik Bhanji, CEO, Metro Brands


When India became independent, shoe salesman Malik Tejani started Metro Shoes. Today, the brand has a network of over 550 stores across 128 cities.


Technology is disrupting Indian healthcare

Healthcare


Experts from the healthcare industry agree that while telemedicine has been around for a long time now, its importance was realised only during the pandemic situation.


How Stellapps began a second ‘milk revolution’

Product Roadmap - Stellapps

The founding team of Stellapps


Stellapps is a farm-to-consumer dairy digitisation service provider that improves productivity, enhances quality, and ensures end-to-end traceability across the dairy supply chain.



Quote of the day:


“The current pandemic has forced us to rethink our business strategy. We are focusing on digitising all aspects of the business. With the current and changing environment, we are looking at increasing online sales, digital marketing, and making efforts to improve our technology focus as physical retail is shifting to online platforms.”


— Mihir Parekh, Executive Director, Nilkamal Limited


Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today! 

Want to make your startup journey smooth? YS Education brings a comprehensive Funding Course, where you also get a chance to pitch your business plan to top investors. Click here to know more.

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Zomato CEO, MakeMyTrip CEO, ex-Flipkart CPO are all betting on this online school

Ramarko Sengupta

From Rs 4 Cr to Rs 40 Cr, how this online grocery startup built its private label business

Vishal Krishna

[Funding alert] Foodtech startup Daalchini raises Rs 5 Cr in pre-Series A round led by Artha Venture Fund

Sujata Sangwan

[Jobs roundup] Work with Facebook-backed Meesho with these openings

Apurva P
Daily Capsule
What's your first memory of the Web? Read our detailed timeline of India's internet history
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

[Funding alert] Edtech startup Teachmint raises funding led by Better Capital

Trisha Medhi

Google warns Australians could lose free search services

Press Trust of India

Hyderabad-based fintech Payswiff wins Visa Everywhere Initiative 2020 in India

Team YS

[Funding alert] Captain Fresh raises $2.3M in pre-Series A from Ankur Capital, Incubate Fund, others

Sujata Sangwan

[Funding alert] Foodtech startup Daalchini raises Rs 5 Cr in pre-Series A round led by Artha Venture Fund

Sujata Sangwan

Oyo’s Ritesh Agarwal checks in to Bharat’s early-stage startup ecosystem with Venture Catalysts

Team YS

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Sat Sep 05 2020

EMERGE 2020 MARTECH SUMMIT

Virtual Event
Fri Sep 25 2020

SMARTecIndia2020

Virtual Platform