How Indian startups have taken over IPL 2020; What an all-electric future holds for India

By Team YS|14th Sep 2020
With IPL 2020 a week away, many homegrown startups have stepped in to fill the void left by legacy advertisers. They are putting in big sponsorship money at a time when they could focus on extending their cash reserves.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

With IPL 2020 a week away, many homegrown startups have stepped in to fill the void left by legacy advertisers. They are putting in big sponsorship money at a time when they could focus on extending their cash reserves. 


Anand Sanwal, Co-founder and CEO of research firm CB Insights, signs off the company’s B2B newsletter to its 640,000-odd subscribers as “I love you.” The go-to data-led research and intelligence platform spotlights current and emerging trends in technology and is the result of mining data points from millions of unstructured documents.

cb insights

On World EV Day, we took a closer look at how India, the third-largest automotive market in the world, is setting its course for a future where road transport is powered by zero emissions


As the COVID-19 crisis hit, many businesses had to shut down their operations. Sure, it has been a challenge for SUGAR Cosmetics as well. However, the team has managed to buckle up and ensure it is back in the running and is gunning for net revenue of Rs 150 crore. 


Sugar Cosmetics

The Sugar Cosmetics team

How Shiprocket adapted to the new normal

Shiprocket

Team at Shiprocket

Shiprocket’s business was down by 95 percent during the lockdown. However, the Delhi-based startup was quick to adapt. 


MapmyIndia's journey to digitising Indian roads

Product Roadmap-MapmyInida

The MapmyIndia team

MapmyIndia Move app recently won the govt’s AatmaNirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge for its hyperlocal discovery solution.


The journey of Instamojo's Aditya Sengupta

Techie Tuesday - Aditya Sengupta

Aditya Sengupta, Co-founder and CTO, Instamojo

As CTO of payment gateway Instamojo, Aditya Sengupta has helped simplify financial transactions for individuals and small businesses.


Turning profitable within a year

Bikayi co-founders Sonakshi Nathani & Ashutosh Singla (L-R)

Bikayi co-founders Sonakshi Nathani & Ashutosh Singla (L-R)

Hyderabad-based WhatsApp-integrated merchant ecommerce startup Bikayi turned profitable and raised $2 million funding within a year.


Saree blouses for the 21st century

Choli Boli

Manika and Arunisha Sengupta - Co-founders of Choli Boli

Mumbai-based Choli Boli offers a range of trendy, ergonomically fitting statement blouses to match your attitude and style.


Music therapy for the mind 

The Sound Space founders

Kamakshi and Vishala Khurana started The Sound Space to help children and adults achieve wellness through music and sound therapy.


A psychiatrist discusses mental health

Dr. GP Gururaj

Dr. GP Gururaj, a consultant psychiatrist.

SocialStory spoke to Dr GP Gururaj to discuss the root causes of suicides in India and the efforts that can be taken to prevent it.


Breaking the glass ceiling in logistics

Logismith

Sunita Joshi, Founder, Logismith

Run by Sunita Joshi, Logismith provides last-mile deliveries for Amazon India and Blue Dart, delivering 2,000-3,000 packages a day.



Quote of the day: 


“As attention spans have shrunk, short, conversational, and highly visual research is more respectful of the reader’s time and that is the type of research we aim to provide.” 


- Anand Sanwal, Co-founder and CEO, CB Insight

Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today! 

Want to make your startup journey smooth? YS Education brings a comprehensive Funding Course, where you also get a chance to pitch your business plan to top investors. Click here to know more.

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

How two college friends built a startup that turned profitable in under a year, raised $2M

Ramarko Sengupta

[Jobs roundup] Work at India's largest edtech startup BYJU'S with these openings

Debolina Biswas

Facebook India appoints Arun Srinivas as head for global business group

Trisha Medhi

How HSBC is supporting the growth of Indian EdTech companies with a seamless payment solution

Team YS
Daily Capsule
How Indian startups have taken over IPL 2020; What an all-electric future holds for India
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Facebook India appoints Arun Srinivas as head for global business group

Trisha Medhi

[Funding alert] Risk management startup SignalX secures $750K investment from 3Lines Venture Capital

Apurva P

[Funding alert] Ecommerce startup Foxy's parent company EkAnek Network raises Rs 40 Cr

Debolina Biswas

Amazon announces Amitabh Bachchan as Alexa's voice in India

Sohini Mitter

[Funding alert] Dream11 parent raises $225M from Tiger Global, TPG, ChrysCapital, others

Sujata Sangwan

[Funding alert] Kids-focussed AR startup Cub McPaws raises $800K from global investors

Rashi Varshney

Our Partner Events

Hustle Across India

25

Sep

SMARTecIndia2020

Virtual Platform

View Details