How Indian startups have taken over IPL 2020; What an all-electric future holds for India

With IPL 2020 a week away, many homegrown startups have stepped in to fill the void left by legacy advertisers. They are putting in big sponsorship money at a time when they could focus on extending their cash reserves.





Anand Sanwal, Co-founder and CEO of research firm CB Insights, signs off the company’s B2B newsletter to its 640,000-odd subscribers as “I love you.” The go-to data-led research and intelligence platform spotlights current and emerging trends in technology and is the result of mining data points from millions of unstructured documents.

On World EV Day, we took a closer look at how India, the third-largest automotive market in the world, is setting its course for a future where road transport is powered by zero emissions.





As the COVID-19 crisis hit, many businesses had to shut down their operations. Sure, it has been a challenge for SUGAR Cosmetics as well. However, the team has managed to buckle up and ensure it is back in the running and is gunning for net revenue of Rs 150 crore.





The Sugar Cosmetics team

Team at Shiprocket

Shiprocket’s business was down by 95 percent during the lockdown. However, the Delhi-based startup was quick to adapt.





The MapmyIndia team

MapmyIndia Move app recently won the govt’s AatmaNirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge for its hyperlocal discovery solution.





Aditya Sengupta, Co-founder and CTO, Instamojo

As CTO of payment gateway Instamojo, Aditya Sengupta has helped simplify financial transactions for individuals and small businesses.





Bikayi co-founders Sonakshi Nathani & Ashutosh Singla (L-R)

Hyderabad-based WhatsApp-integrated merchant ecommerce startup Bikayi turned profitable and raised $2 million funding within a year.





Manika and Arunisha Sengupta - Co-founders of Choli Boli

Mumbai-based Choli Boli offers a range of trendy, ergonomically fitting statement blouses to match your attitude and style.





Kamakshi and Vishala Khurana started The Sound Space to help children and adults achieve wellness through music and sound therapy.





Dr. GP Gururaj, a consultant psychiatrist.

SocialStory spoke to Dr GP Gururaj to discuss the root causes of suicides in India and the efforts that can be taken to prevent it.





Sunita Joshi, Founder, Logismith

Run by Sunita Joshi, Logismith provides last-mile deliveries for Amazon India and Blue Dart, delivering 2,000-3,000 packages a day.









Quote of the day:





“As attention spans have shrunk, short, conversational, and highly visual research is more respectful of the reader’s time and that is the type of research we aim to provide.”





- Anand Sanwal, Co-founder and CEO, CB Insight

Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!