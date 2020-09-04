Infosys to acquire US-based Kaleidoscope Innovation for up to $42M

By Press Trust of India|4th Sep 2020
Kaleidoscope Innovation is a full-spectrum product design, development and insights firm innovating across medical, consumer, and industrial markets.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

India's second-largest IT services firm Infosys on Thursday said it will acquire US-based product design and development firm Kaleidoscope Innovation for up to $42 million (about Rs 308 crore).


Kaleidoscope Innovation is a full-spectrum product design, development and insights firm innovating across medical, consumer and industrial markets.


It designs microsurgical instruments, devices used in minimally invasive surgery, drug delivery devices for ophthalmic therapies, and user-centric wearables.


It also offers usability testing in support of regulatory submissions, including the delivery mechanism for aortic stents.


In a regulatory filing, Infosys said the cost of acquisition is "up to $42 million including earn-out, management incentives and bonuses."


The acquisition by Infosys Nova Holdings, LLC (a wholly-owned subsidiary of Infosys) is expected to close during the second quarter of FY 2021, subject to customary closing conditions, it added.


Ohio-based Kaleidoscope had clocked revenue of $20.6 million in the fiscal year ending December 31, 2019.


"This acquisition demonstrates Infosys' commitment to innovate for its clients, and make a meaningful impact on human lives by combining cutting-edge technologies and experiences to revolutionise patient care, treatment, diagnostics and consumer health across the world," Infosys said in a statement.


Infosys

ALSO READ

Also Read

Infosys plans to hire 12,000 American workers in two years


Kaleidoscope Innovation brings to Infosys a diverse talent pool with extensive knowledge of design and engineering, it added.


Infosys said Kaleidoscope leverages a deep understanding of clinical environments, strong product development capabilities across domains, and a consultancy-style approach addressing human factors, product design, UI/UX design, research and insight, development, and visualisation.


Kaleidoscope serves a marquee and diversified customer base with state of the art, in-house labs, 3D design environments, and customer experience centres, the statement added.


"This acquisition further strengthens our digital offerings at the intersection of new software technologies and medical devices - a sector that is expected to witness significant investments and consumerisation in the post-COVID era," Infosys President Ravi Kumar said.


Infosys' clients will benefit from the combination of Kaleidoscope's strong upstream offerings of product innovation and design, and stack of product engineering, validation and commercialisation services at a global scale, he added.


"We are excited to welcome Kaleidoscope Innovation and its leadership team into the Infosys family, as part of Infosys Engineering Services portfolio," Kumar said.


Matt Kornau, CEO and Co-founder of Kaleidoscope Innovation, said the partnership with Infosys will allow the company to scale quickly and bring expanded offerings in artificial intelligence, analytics, and digital infrastructure to its clients.


"Kaleidoscope has always valued the ability to enhance people's lives and their outcomes through innovation. We feel Infosys shares these same values and will open new avenues for our client partners, and our staff, to pursue larger opportunities together," he added.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

Want to make your startup journey smooth? YS Education brings a comprehensive Funding Course, where you also get a chance to pitch your business plan to top investors. Click here to know more.

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Quitting his job in the US, this Delhi boy built a billion-dollar startup in India from scratch

Ramarko Sengupta

Smart Glass from Ernakulam: how this startup aims to change the way we work

Vishal Krishna

[Startup Bharat] Indore-based STAGE is building an ‘Indianised’ OTT platform with original hyperlocal content

Debolina Biswas

After a 4-month-long lull, this online seller on Flipkart is optimistic about the festive season

Sindhu MV
Daily Capsule
Zoom: The good, bad, and ugly; Inside India's growing OTT market
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

After a 4-month-long lull, this online seller on Flipkart is optimistic about the festive season

Sindhu MV

India needs paradigm shift in personal data management: Niti Aayog

Press Trust of India

Paytm FY20 revenue rises to Rs 3,629 Cr, loss narrows by 40 pc

Press Trust of India

[Funding alert] Arka Venture Labs invests undisclosed amount in Nirmata

Debolina Biswas

[Funding alert] Deep tech startup Vicara raises seed round led by ITI Growth Opportunities Fund

Sujata Sangwan

India got all qualities global investors want in COVID-19 times; we believe in delivering results: Modi

Press Trust of India

Our Partner Events

Hustle Across India

05

Sep

EMERGE 2020 MARTECH SUMMIT

Virtual Event

View Details

25

Sep

SMARTecIndia2020

Virtual Platform

View Details