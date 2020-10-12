From the dark, untold side of entrepreneurship to building a multinational edtech startup: what's in store at TechSparks 2020

Hello,





YourStory's TechSparks 2020 — India's most influential entrepreneurship conference — is just around the corner and promises to be bigger and better as it goes all-virtual and global.





Catch rare and in-depth conversations between the leaders of the global startup ecosystem. Tune in to reimagine the future of entertainment with Ashish Hemrajani, Founder and CEO of BookMyShow. Learn the ins and outs of building a multinational edtech startup from India from Byju Raveendran, Founder and CEO of BYJU'S. Then, dive into the dark and untold side of entrepreneurship with none other than Kunal Shah, Founder and CEO of CRED.

Since its first edition in 2010, TechSparks has been bringing together stakeholders of the startup ecosystem — entrepreneurs, investors, technologists, business leaders etc. At TechSparks 2020, budding entrepreneurs will be able to pitch to investors, corporate leaders, and industry mentors from the safety of their homes.





The highly-anticipated technology, innovation, and entrepreneurship summit will host technocrats from around the world to celebrate Made in India startups. We’ll also hear from leading names in the fintech industry on some of the most pressing issues concerning the space.





Last week, a five-day virtual global AI summit RAISE 2020 was organised by the Ministry of Electronics and IT. The summit declared 15 winners of its AI Startup Pitchfest from sectors including healthtech, edtech, smart mobility, transportation, agriculture, and others.

Through the National Startup Awards organised by DPIIT, the government also recognised outstanding startups and ecosystem enablers that have built innovative solutions, and created a social impact.





Quote of the day:

"The advent of artificial intelligence is not merely an incremental change, but a major paradigm shift in the technology landscape, which must be viewed holistically and harnessed for the wellbeing of humanity."





- Ravi Shankar Prasad, Minister of Electronics and IT, Communication, and Law and Justice





