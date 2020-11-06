Four simple rules of innovation by ID Fresh Food's PC Musthafa; How to win over investors

By Team YS|6th Nov 2020
At TechSparks 2020, PC Musthafa said his focus is on the bigger vision of the company to build a unicorn in the fresh food business.
Innovation lessons from ID Fresh Food CEO

ID Fresh Foods

At TechSparks 2020, PC Musthafa said his focus is on the bigger vision of the company to build a unicorn in the fresh food business.


Winning over investors in times of crises

TechSparks 2020

The investor ecosystem discussed the existing gaps in startup funding, and how founders can raise funds in this time of crisis.


How tough times ensure resilience

Aloke Bajpai

Aloke Bajpai, Co-founder and CEO, ixigo.

Ixigo CEO Aloke Bajpai talks about the journey of his travel startup, the lessons learnt from the 2008 financial crisis, and more. 


Licious' mantra for zero layoffs

TechSparks 2020: Licious

Vivek Gupta, Co-founder, Licious

At TechSparks 2020, Licious' Vivek Gupta spoke about what the online meat brand did right during the pandemic to gain employee trust.


Facebook's guide for SMBs to go digital

Mark Zuckerberg

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg

Facebook is reaching out to nine million Indian SMBs to ensure it reaches the businesses that need these guides and resources the most.


Meet karate champion Amritpal Kaur

Amritpal Kaur

An ACL tear can't keep karate champion Amritpal Kaur down, who is all set to bounce back at the World Championships next year.


Launching satellites sustainably

Manastu Space

The team of Manastu Space.

Manastu Space has developed a green satellite propulsion system that is 25 percent more powerful than the conventional systems.


India in Japan’s digital transformation

techsparks

At TechSparks 2020, Indo-Japanese trade officials discussed how India and Japan can benefit through startups, innovations, and more.


