‘Disruption requires leaders who can compete as Digital Triathletes’ – 20 quotes of the week on digital transformation

By Madanmohan Rao|28th Dec 2020
From digital change to Digital India, these quotes from the week of December 21-27 capture tech impacts sweeping across the world.
Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week. This special series of quotes focuses on the increasing impact of digital media in India and around the world (see the previous post here). Share these 20 gems and insights with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.


In the near future countries and governments will create roadblocks and barriers for tech flows. Fight for digital supremacy and even digital warfare is imminent. - Mahavir Pratap Sharma, TiE


Robots will no longer be product or task-specific but an integral part of a factory’s infrastructure. For this, robot arms will need to learn how to “see” objects and “understand” tasks, similar to humans. - Nikhil Ramaswamy, CynLr

The cost for future upscaling should be borne in mind while selecting the technology stack. - Nagesh Konduru, Banyan Data Services

Fintech ecosystem gives an ideal platform to the insurance providers to accelerate innovation across the value chain. - Manu Lavanya, Max Life Insurance


Tax compliance and advisory services are distinct from other fintech services. The user needs to feel confident and trust that his compliance is in safe hands. - Sujit Bangar, TaxBuddy.com


You should be able to collaborate right in a call rather than having to move between multiple tabs or even have back and forth meetings for the tiniest things. - Abhishek Kankani, Dyte


Blogging for developers is broken and is a much bigger problem to solve. - Syed Fazle Rahman, Hashnode

Over the last five years, the number of funded SaaS companies has more than doubled and the number of SaaS companies drawing Series C or later stage capital has quadrupled. - Indian SaaS Report 2020, Bain & Co


In 2021, the Indian smartphone market is estimated to grow at 20 percent Y-o-Y. - Prachir Singh, Counterpoint Research


The Indian agriculture industry faces a lot of logistics trouble due to the lack of innovation and technological advancement. - Udit Sangwan, AgriGator


On average, designers spend at least Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000 with existing options in the market. - Deepmala Rath, Dezinefy

Social commerce players would grow to 5 percent of India's $140 billion ecommerce market in the next five years. - Mrigank Gutgutia, RedSeer Consulting

People started seeing fantasy gaming differently in 2019. The perception of gambling was broken and everyone considered it fair-play. - Mitesh Gangar, PlayerzPot


SMBs are generally not used to running their business digitally, and so, they won’t adopt a tech solution that offers little to no assistance and customer service at the ground level. - Logesh Velusamy, Effitrac


The small and mid-sized segments have struggled to find a singular, unified Building Management System (BMS) solution. - Garima Bharadwaj, Enlite Research


Small businesses and consumers are fast adopting digital commerce and contactless checkout. - B. Amrish Rau, Pine Labs

Post-COVID, there has been wide adoption of gig workers. - Ankur Bansal, BlackSoil

From a talent perspective, job responsibilities or skillsets are evolving and roles are getting disrupted rapidly. - Kashish Jajodia, CTO, Draup

The trend of people staying indoors far longer in recent months has accelerated a significant wave towards e-gaming. -  Vinay Bansal, IPV


Disruption requires leaders who can compete as Digital ‘Triathletes’ and develop proficiency across strategy, innovation, and implementation, underpinned with the agility to pivot on a dime.  - Astik Ranade, Heidrick & Struggles


YourStory has also published the pocketbook ‘Proverbs and Quotes for Entrepreneurs: A World of Inspiration for Startups’ as a creative and motivational guide for innovators (downloadable as apps here: Apple, Android).

Edited by Megha Reddy

