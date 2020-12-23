‘AI will help us understand how to be better humans’ – 40 quotes of the week on digital transformation

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week. This special series of quotes focuses on the increasing impact of digital media in India and around the world (see the previous post here). Share these 40 gems and insights with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.





Whether it’s a market shaper, a unicorn, or an incumbent, if you don’t keep that dreamer alive, it’s only a question of time before you become irrelevant. - Abhijit Bhaduri, 'Dreamers & Unicorns'





Learning by doing and solving real problems have proven to be very effective to learn technology skills and competencies. - Rathinamurthy R, Crio.Do

Problem solving should be above everything else. If a problem isn’t solved, does it bother you and give you sleepless nights? - Gaurav Parchani, Dozee

Rapid, iterative implementations that deliver quick wins and value, and build on are critical for success. - Chakri Gottemukkala, 09 Solutions

Technology, though being a great enabler, can also lead to exclusion of certain segments of society. - Shaktikanta Das, Reserve Bank Governor





Women are 51 percent less likely to use the internet than men. Why? Largely because of the safety and security concerns surrounding sharing their pictures online. - Roxna Irani, Facebook





The digital payments landscape is rapidly changing the way people are transacting and investing. Insurance as a sector is benefiting immensely from these macro trends. - Ankit Gaur, PhonePe

Awareness around financial literacy is the need of the hour. - Rohit Ramachandran, Gimi India

Fintech is a collaborative ecosystem and the most resourceful companies are the ones who work with each other to drive the country into the next phase of growth. - Harshil Mathur, Razorpay





Wealthtech is certainly emerging as the next big frontier for fintech in India. - Abhishek Chauhan, RedSeer Consulting





Despite the advent of tech, most known tech platforms were attempting to act as execution engines and only a handful of them were trying to solve the problem of holistic financial planning. - Vivek Banka, GoalTeller

Edtech is an industry where one player cannot do everything or it is not a winner take all market. - Sandeep Singhal, Nexus Venture Partners





CCTVs are a ubiquitous element of our modern life. However, presently they are used mostly in retrospect, after an event has occurred. - Minal Desai, Amara Ventures





The traditional scanned processing journey is often fragmented and poor. - Ramgopal Cillanki, Perfios

The post-COVID world is possibly is one of the biggest digital transformations seen for startups, fintech, SMBs, and freelancers. - Harshil Mathur, Razorpay

COVID-19 has disrupted traditional supply chains and significantly contributed to shifting B2B buying and selling behaviour to digital channels. - Jiten Arora, SC Ventures

Even if someone doesn’t have a professional outcome in mind, if you keep the content engaging, it is so much easier to learn. - Ishaan Preet Singh, FrontRow





The CPaaS (Communications Platform as a Service) market has been around since 2008 and has continued to add new capabilities over the years. - Harsha Solanki, Infobip

For the majority of us, WhatsApp is the last screen we fall asleep to and the first screen we wake up to. - Abhijit Bose, WhatsApp

Many writers just want a platform that helps them focus on writing and gives them the freedom to blog without losing control over their content or thinking about traffic and SEO. - Syed Fazle Rahman, Hashnode





Podcasts score very high when it comes to authority building. - Karthik Vijayakumar, Design Your Thinking Labs

Small business owners are often unable to get the best out of the tools they use, and a higher level of customer support is required. - Arun Kumar, ConvertCart





Small technological advantages can lead to an inordinate impact on agricultural livelihood. - Atul Satija, The/Nudge Foundation

It’s essential that employees set not only physical boundaries for somatic safety, but also digital boundaries for overall well-being. - Chulamas Jitpatima, MQDC India

A small hotel cannot afford to have a revenue manager on their own. So, being able to have a technology which can automatically enable a large part of jobs that an individual can do is valuable. - Ritesh Agarwal, Oyo





As consumers continue to stay indoors and design their work from home lifestyles, their needs when it comes to high-end value electronics have taken centre focus. - Dev Iyer, Flipkart





Robust cybersecurity policies are critical to managing the overall ecosystem. - Vishal Anand Kanvaty, NPCI

India's 60 million SMEs and its 400 million large workforces contribute roughly 30 percent of India's GDP, but still lack a verified financial and professional footprint in any organised technology ecosystem. - Rupesh Kumar Mishra, PagarBook





Today, one out three Indians consumes online video. - Sapna Chadha, Google India





The home solutions segment in India is largely unorganised due to a broken customer experience, thereby providing the immense potential for disruption. Current tailwinds have created a systemic shift toward online shopping. - Manvitha Janagam, Verlinvest

India has the potential to become the next global R&D hub for biomedical devices and health technologies. - Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Biocon

The electronics system design and manufacturing (ESDM) industry is one of the fastest-growing sectors in the country and can play a huge role in its economic recovery. - C N Ashwath Narayan, DCM, Karnataka





Logistics in India is a highly unorganised market ripe for technology-led disruption. - Apoorv Gautam, Guild Capital





India has produced six unicorns in the SaaS space and will be the leader in the AI space. - Ruchira Shukla, IFC

Data is the new oil across enterprises. However, there is also a need for a solution that helps them manage this data efficiently without hampering their operational efficiency or infrastructure. - Tito George, LOGIQ





The Global CyberPeace Challenge aims to help solve some of the most urgent cyber issues through collective resilience and collaboration. - Vineet Kumar, CyberPeace Foundation





Deep science and technology innovations will provide the much-needed impetus to create circular economic models and enhance livelihood opportunities for millions of waste warriors engaged in this sector. - Manoj Kumar, Social Alpha

Technology in the 2020s is exponentially more powerful than the technology we had at our fingertips in the 2000s and even the 2010s. - Steve Brown, ‘The Innovation Ultimatum’

No matter what industry you are in, technology and data sciences will fundamentally enter and re-evaluate how your industry has existed or will exist in future. - Ritesh Agarwal, Oyo





AI will help us understand how to be better humans. They will make us appreciate more our human values and relationships. - Toby Walsh, ‘2062: The World that AI Made’





