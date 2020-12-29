A portrait of Ratan Tata: Meet the man beyond business; What the future of work looks like in 2021
- +0
- +0
Ratan Tata: The man beyond business
On Ratan N Tata's birthday, YS Weekender takes a look at the Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons' passion and interests beyond business.
What the future of work looks like
We take a look at what 2021 may bring: flexible workspaces, work from near home, work from anywhere, and decentralised offices.
How the foodtech industry survived 2020
YourStory spoke to foodtech players about how the year 2020 played out and what 2021 looks like for the foodtech industry.
Simplifying cryptocurrency trading
Crypto trading startup Giottus is leveraging customer support, security, and trust to drive digital currency adoption in India.
One-stop solution for farmers' needs
Bootstrapped Hyderabad-based agritech startup Ujjay offers crop advisory, product, and mechanisation services for farmers.
Giving dogs a second life
Kaveri Rana Bhardwaj runs the Sophie Memorial Animal Relief Trust, which rescues and treats disabled animals, particularly dogs.
Exporting laminates to the world
Ahmedabad-based laminates manufacturer Royale Touche was started in 1978, and now exports to over 65 countries including the US.
Introducing children to STEM and robotics
Edtech startup Whizrobo offers products and training in artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics for the young mind.
Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!
- +0
- +0