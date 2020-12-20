[Year in Review 2020] ‘Indian art is like an ocean’ – 30 quotes on art opportunities and challenges in India

From traditional to contemporary art, the arts community in this quotes compilation shares insights on the importance of art in society, India’s unique heritage, and the beauty and magic of art.

Art has an even more important role to play in this day and age as humanity battles the coronavirus pandemic. See our special compilation of 30 inspiring quotes on the power of art in the pandemic era.

Unfortunately, artists are also under pressure from intolerant forces in a number of countries around the world. Fortunately, creative and peaceful ways of expressing solidarity against polarisation and conflict are emerging, as seen in the slogans, posters and social media messages during recent demonstrations.





YourStory wishes all artists, performers, curators, gallerists, and festival organisers a Happy New Year ahead, with much success, scale and impact!

Indian art is like an ocean, and with growing audiences in the country and overseas, everyone’s vision and interests in art can be realised. - Nanda Ediga





India’s ancient artwork should be enough to inspire anyone with a range of ideas. - Subarna Palai

In India, art is not just a luxury. It is a belief system and celebration that empowers our country. - Sonu Mulchandani

Art in India is evolving and spreading its wings, and has potential to reach much greater heights. - Deepthi Bhide





India has now properly entered the era of true Contemporary Art. - Sanjana Shah

If art is to flourish in India, art has to become more popular. The work of art teachers and academies should be promoted and accelerated. - KR Kumaran





People are reluctant to spend on art because they don’t know what to buy and how to go about it. - Kanthi Jayachandran

The unifying and uplifting messages of Indian classical music and art are more relevant now than ever before, and can help find solutions to present-day problems. - HN Suresh

Not all people listen to Indian classical music. Listening and humming to other music with elements of a raga can help provide relief from pain like headaches. - Runki Goswami





Pandit Ravi Shankar, the peerless musician, put Indian music and our culture on the global map. Achieving that in a non-digital era is no small feat. - Sukanya Shankar

India has a long tradition of arts and crafts. For tribal communities, there is no distinction between these two. They live art. Art is integrated into their work, homes, songs, and dances. - Subodh Kerkar





Today, the traditional crafts have to deal with changing lifestyles and compete with mass production. - Jui Tawade

India has a rich art and craft heritage. Unfortunately we are losing out on it. - Vishpala Hundekari

Traditional artisanal forms like basket weaving, pottery, and textile weaving should be saved from neglect and extinction. - Harsha D’souza





People in the rural areas tend to migrate to cities in search of a better job and lifestyle, leaving behind ancient culture and art forms. - Kalyani Gongi

We must encourage newer generations to interact with the arts and expose them to this cultural and artistic diversity as much as possible. - Smriti Rajgarhia





When you support traditional crafts, you help our artisans to pass on their skills to the next generation and keep our arts and crafts alive. - Saloni Sacheti

Crafts not only define our cultural roots but are a testament of age-old traditional wisdom and social memory. - Jui Tawade

India has a rich cultural heritage that is demonstrated through its diversity in language, art, festivals, and - most importantly - food. - Anya Kotecha





Our country is blessed with a vast and relatively untapped repository of rich artisanal skill sets; what is needed is channelling their creativity to cater to an urban audience. - Asha Sairam

We have great teachers, art connoisseurs, students but few opportunities to bring them all together. - Kiran Nadar





It is very difficult to improve art appreciation in India; art is not seen as an essential commodity. - Parimal Vaghela

We need to take the veil off cultural spaces and make them inviting for all so we can nurture inspired and thinking citizens in our country. We are all the richer for it. – Nupur Dalmia

What is lagging is proper platforms to showcase those talents, and appropriate appreciation and fair prices for artists. - Banani Kundu





We barely promote the teaching of art history here. Very few people know about our traditional art forms and techniques. - Deepa Singh

We need a drastic change in our education system to strike a balance between studies, creative arts, and sports. - Shama Khan





Art needs to become affordable and must reach the masses. Promotion of art as a career option will ensure more students take up art. - Shole Madhusudhanan





Several children with disabilities are extremely creative and passionate about their art. This deserves to be recognised and rewarded. - Sanaa Beriwali and Aarushi Barai

By uplifting the underprivileged, we can nurture a lot of hidden talent that could lead to the next MF Hussain or Picasso. - Deepa Anantakrishnan

