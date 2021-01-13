‘Digitisation is akin to globalisation; it's everywhere’ – 30 quotes of the week on digital transformation

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week. This special series of quotes focuses on the increasing impact of digital media in India and around the world (see the previous post here). Share these 30 gems and insights with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.





It’s when exponentially advancing technologies combine that the magic happens. - Vivek Wadhwa, Ismail Amila, and Alex Salkever, ‘From Incremental to Exponential’

When you create something that works and is used even by a small number of people, it is a strong motivator. - Prashant Borde, Recko

It’s now time to build rural incubators to motivate and support rural youth to build their own entrepreneurial models. - Hemendra Mathur, FICCI





A lot of digital entrepreneurs are wealthy, but not cash rich because not many of them have found liquidity. - Ranu Vohra, Avendus





Being a content creator also comes with having to hear people’s opinion about you all the time, which can sometimes get exhausting. - Niharika NM





The media often exploits our weakness of loving drama, gossip, and rumours. - Mehr Sohal, The Joyful Peach





At a time when we are spending more time engaging with our digital devices, the significance of connected experiences has only grown. - Harsha Solanki, Infobip

A headphone is part of your work, entertainment, education, and fitness. - Aman Gupta, boAt

One problem with online exhibitions is that there is no difference in the size of the artwork. The physical experience of a large artwork or a miniature is completely missed online. - Somya Pathak, Chitra Santhe

Depending on headwinds, 2021 promises to be a positive year for Indian tech startups – marching steadily towards $1 trillion digital economy goal. - Debjani Ghosh, NASSCOM





India’s semi-urban and rural markets are steadily moving from cash to a cashless model. There is an increasing demand for digital offerings from India’s remote corners. - Dilip Modi, Spice Money





Indian farmers face huge challenges bringing their produce to market and often receive suboptimal pricing as a result. - Pankajj Ghode, Agri10x

Young Indians are digitally connected to others across the world and share their confidence and optimism, demanding the best quality of products and services. - Shivani Bhasin Sachdeva, India Alternatives

Increased internet penetration and smartphone usage have led to a significant rise in first-time online shoppers, especially in the non-metros and Tier II and III cities. - Shabna Salam, Maneraa

Extracurricular learning is a critical aspect of a well-rounded education. - Utsav Mitra, Falcon Edge Capital





Thanks to COVID-19, everyone now realises that they have to be prepared for such black swan events. Hence, LMS adoption will grow. - Akash Aggarwal, eduTinker

Massification of education will keep getting accelerated for the next four to five years. - Pankaj Makkar, Bertelsmann India Investments

Seventy to 80 percent of workplace mistakes are due to miscommunication, therefore communication skills play an important role in corporate training. - Jenny Sarang, myJen.ai





The larger macro trend for 2021 is around the speed of deliveries, on which consumer happiness hinges. - Gaurav Jaithliya, Shadowfax





We are in an exciting phase where the subscription-based economy is really starting to flower and bloom across multiple businesses. - Baskar Subramanian, Amagi Media Labs

The access to an affordable, highly secure payment solution is a game-changer for big and small retailers. - Manish Patel, Mswipe

Fintech has consistently been one of the fastest growing in the world and the pandemic has only further accelerated this growth. - Roma Priya, Burgeon Law

In order to improve yields, optimise production, and improve resilience and sustainability, agri-businesses are increasingly relying on innovative agritech solutions like artificial intelligence, data analytics, and the internet of things. - Krishna Kumar, CropIn





There are some big markets and gaming is one of those. Gaming is a need. - Sandeep Singal, WestBridge Capital India Advisors





Robotics and technology such as drones are set to occupy the space in the future of the logistics arena in offering new-age solutions driving cost reduction, convenience, and delivery cycle. - Manju Dhawan, Ecom Express

The next year will also see exclusive consumer-driven cocktail/beverage experiences in a digital setup. - Vidhi Puri, The Cocktail Story

Ultimately, physicians will still treat patients, regardless of how much AI changes the delivery of care: there should and will always be a human element in the practice of medicine. - Ankit Maheshwari, Innovacce

The biggest advantage an online business brings is not just the reach, timely payments, or cutting out of middlemen who traditionally have had a stronghold in your business’ growth, but the business intelligence that transforms your business into a brand. - Mohammed Imran, Maniaclife





Digitisation is akin to globalisation; it's everywhere! - Rajesh Gupta, Busy Infotech





