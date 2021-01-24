Now there's an app for the Union Budget too

By Suman Singh & Saheli Sen Gupta|24th Jan 2021
At the customary 'halwa' ceremony that commences the "final stage" of the Budget on Saturday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman launched the Union Budget Mobile App.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

We all know, there's an app for every problem in the world. 


At the customary 'halwa' ceremony that commences the "final stage" of the Budget on Saturday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman launched the Union Budget Mobile App


The app, which is bilingual (English and Hindi), will be available on both Android and iOS platforms.


Calling it the "simplest form of digital convenience", FM Sitharaman said, "The mobile app facilitates complete access to 14 Union Budget documents, including the Annual Financial Statement (commonly known as Budget), Demand for Grants (DG), Finance Bill, etc., as prescribed by the Constitution."


Developed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC) under the guidance of the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA), the app can be downloaded from the Union Budget Web Portal. 


It will have all Budget after Sitharaman’s speech is completed in the Parliament on February 1.


As India’s Budget goes paperless for the first time, this app should provide hassle-free access to all information and documents to key stakeholders, MPs, media, and the general public.


Meanwhile, here’s what business leaders, entrepreneurs, investors, and other stakeholders from the Indian startup ecosystem expect from the Indian government from Budget 2021-22.

FM

The Interview 

With things slowly limping back to some sort of normalcy even as COVID-19 lingers on, the unemployment rate continues to be a concern. India’s overall unemployment rate increased significantly to nearly 10 percent in the week ended December 13, indicating that the unemployment rate is, at least, at a 23-week high. 


India’s largest private-sector employer, Bengaluru-based Quess Corp, believes the first thing to do in order to solve India’s employment problem is to move workers from the informal sector to the formal sector. Currently, Quess has around 3.30 lakh people on its rolls. 


Here are some key takeaways from the interview:

  • The move from informal sector to formal sector
  • Infrastructure and education critical
  • Increased spending on part of the Indian government

Startup Spotlight

A CRM startup helping retailers like Nykaa, GAP increase sales


In 2015, Pranav Ahuja and Ayushmaan Kapoor quit their jobs to build a tablet-based loyalty programme for SMBs. They registered the startup as Xeno. After struggling to further scale it, in 2018, the Delhi-based startup pivoted to a CRM platform, which enables retailers to maximise revenue from their customers by enabling them to build deep customer understanding. Read more.

Xeno

Pranav Ahuja and Ayushmaan Kapoor, (L-R) Founders of Xeno

Editor’s Pick: Prime Ventures Partners Podcast

Learnings from Krish Subramanian’s entrepreneurial journey, building SaaS products, and more


The startup journey for entrepreneurs is not a cakewalk. Innovators need to ideate and find a solution, build scalable products, create a need for the products, attract customers, and build the entire business with their sheer hard work, effort, patience, and passion. In this episode of the Prime Venture Partners podcast, Krish Subramanian, Co-founder and CEO of Chargebee, spoke about his entrepreneurial journey from “zero to one”, i.e. building a unique product and disrupting the market. Read more

Prime Knowledge Series, Krish Subramanian

News & Updates





Before you go, stay inspired with… 

Paytm, Vijay Shekhar Sharma


I think India will make the world's most superior products, and that is why we will win. 

Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Founder and CEO, Paytm


Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Looking to earn that extra income through stock markets in 2021? Here’s how Motilal Oswal is helping new-age investors and traders grow their monthly income

With Rs 14 lakh business per day, this astrology startup is making profits in the time of coronavirus

[Startup Bharat] Jaipur-based OLE Rooms plans to disrupt co-living with rents from Rs 199

This Mumbai entrepreneur’s foodtech startup is bringing healthy smoothies to your doorstep

Daily Capsule
Now there's an app for the Union Budget too
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

The many challenges in residential real estate

Startup Guide Nairobi: how ‘Silicon Savannah’ is a hub of creativity, tech and impact

Government to continue ban on Chinese apps including Tiktok

Budget 2021: Agriculture and education to see big boost, says Siddarth Pai of 3One4 Capital

Chargebee co-founder Krish Subramanian on learnings from his entrepreneurial journey, building SaaS products, and staying focused

With over 10,000 B2C and B2B clients, this on-demand storage startup promises to keep your valuables safe

Our Partner Events

Hustle Across India

06

Feb

E-Summit 2021

Mumbai

View Details