[Funding alert] Cybersecurity startup 1Kosmos raises Rs 110Cr in Series A round from ForgePoint Capital

By Trisha Medhi|16th Feb 2021
Cybersecurity startup 1Kosmos will use the funds to accelerate its growth and product roadmap. It has IndoStar Capital, BYJU’s, Bajaj Electrical, and more as its clients.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Mumbai-based cybersecurity startup 1Kosmos on Tuesday said it raised Rs 110 crore in a Series A round from ForgePoint Capital. It plans to use the fresh capital to accelerate its growth and product roadmap.


With the closing of this round, 1Kosmos comes out of stealth mode to offer a security platform that brings identity and authentication assurance levels through advanced biometrics and a private blockchain ecosystem.


Founded by Hemen Vimadalal (CEO), Rohan Pinto (CTO), and Mike Engle (CSO), cybersecurity startup 1Kosmos provides a digital identity proofing and passwordless authentication for workforce and customers. Its family of products include BlockID Verify, BlockID Workforce, and BlockID Customer that delivers security for enterprises and individuals.


Speaking about the funding, CEO Hemen Vimadalal, said,

“Research has shown that 81 percent of data breaches are caused by identity and credential compromises. With the help of our expert advisory board and investment from ForgePoint, we are able to make this an issue of the past for all, saving companies and individuals the time, money, and hassle associated with outdated security. We are here to solve a 60-year-old digital identity and credential problem in less than 60 minutes.”

ALSO READ

[Funding alert] Zomentum raises $13M in Series A round

"1Kosmos provides an integrated offering to enable organisations to drive their digital transformation by managing identities in a distributed environment. We are excited to partner with the 1Kosmos team, given their track record of success and their differentiated standards-based offering with a solid architecture approach. They will transform the way the industry views digital identities and authentication,” Alberto Yépez, Founding Partner at ForgePoint Capital, commented on the investment.


With this funding round, Alberto Yépez also joins the 1Kosmos Board of Directors.  


The startup has assembled an advisory board that brings together top professionals in the cybersecurity sector, including Booz Allen, the National Security Agency (NSA), Barclays, Oliver Wyman, Jeffries, and more.


1Kosmos has already developed a portfolio of partners and clients, including Verizon, Hitachi, and RSA Security. In India, the startup has clients, primarily from the banking and financial services sector, including IndoStar Capital, 63Moons, Hitachi, BYJU’s, Bajaj Electrical, to name a few.

Edited by Suman Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

How this Bengaluru-based HR professional built a clean-label all natural dessert brand - Artinci

[Funding alert] Zomentum raises $13M in Series A round

Viraj Sheth on his entrepreneurial journey and starting influencer marketing agency Monk Entertainment

Edtech unicorn Unacademy acquires majority stake in TapChief

Daily Capsule
Indian tech industry to add 1.38L new jobs in FY21
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Customer engagement software firm Freshworks crosses $300M in ARR

Bitcoin crosses the $50,000 mark for the first time across major future exchanges

[Funding alert] Zomentum raises $13M in Series A round

Chinese investor Shunwei Capital in Koo's parent firm on the way out

Mastercard partners with Razorpay to drive digital payments acceptance by small businesses

BankBazaar adds shares worth $15M to ESOP pool