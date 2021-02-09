Future Retail gets relief from Delhi HC bench in RIL deal case

Future Retail Ltd (FRL) on Monday said the Delhi High Court has ruled that statutory authorities cannot be restrained from acting in accordance with the law and stayed a previous order on the status quo of its Rs 24,713 crore deal with Reliance.





Updating stock exchanges about the court ruling, FRL said a Division Bench comprising Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh has stayed the operation and effect of order passed by single Judge J R Midha on February 2.





Fintech startup Eduvanz raises $10M in debt from InCred Financial Services, Vivriti Capital, and Northern Arc Capital (Funding)

Mumbai-based new-age digital finance NBFC Eduvanz on Tuesday announced it has raised $10 million in debt funding from multiple financial institutions including InCred Financial Services, Vivriti Capital, and Northern Arc Capital.





Backed by Sequoia Capital and Unitus Ventures, Eduvanz was co-founded in 2016 by Varun Chopra, an IIT Madras alumnus, and Raheel Shah, an IIM Ahmedabad alumnus. The startup offers education loans that allow students to study now and pay later in pocket-friendly monthly instalments at zero percent rates.





Sequoia-backed fintech startup Progcap raises Rs 10 Cr in debt from Stride Ventures (Funding)

Venture debt fund Stride Ventures has led a debt funding round of Rs 10 crore in Progcap, a New Delhi-based fintech player providing access to collateral-free working capital to retailers. This is Stride Ventures’ 14th investment from its maiden fund and second investment in the fintech space.





Progcap, which claims to have scaled up over 5X post-COVID, aims to use the funding to increase its AUM and increase the penetration amongst retailers across the country.





Cure.fit acquires Fitternity; to build a fitness network

Mukesh Bansal and Ankit Nagori's fitness startup Cure.fit has announced the acquisition of Bengaluru-based fitness aggregator platform, Fitternity. The details of the deal were undisclosed, but post this acquisition, Fitternity will continue to operate independently.





A press statement shared by Cure.fit stated, with a collective user base of three million users, Cure.fit and Fitternity will together empower more than 5000 fitness centres spread across top 20 cities in India.





Water ecommerce startup OwO raises Rs 1.5 Cr in angel round (Funding)

Gurugram-based water ecommerce startup OwO Technologies Pvt Ltd has raised an angel funding round of Rs 1.5 crore from ah! Ventures angel platform along with investors from Marwari Angels and others. This is ah! Ventures’ 65th investment, taking its total investment portfolio to Rs 193 crore with 10 exits to date.