Edtech unicorn Unacademy acquires majority stake in TapChief

Bengaluru-based edtech major ﻿Unacademy﻿has acquired a majority stake in ﻿TapChief﻿, the professional networking and future of work platform. The existing investors in TapChief have now gotten an exit from the startup.

Post the acquisition, TapChief will join the Unacademy Group with a valuation of Rs 100 crore. In a press statement shared by the company, Gaurav Munjal, Co-founder and CEO, Unacademy Group said,

“Our endeavour at Unacademy has always been to democratise education and make learning accessible and affordable for everyone. TapChief shares a similar ethos in a different space, as evident from the open community of professionals and learners they’ve created. Shashank and his team have delivered promising results in a short span of time and I am delighted to welcome the TapChief team to the Unacademy Group."

TapChief Founders

Founded in 2016 by BITS Pilani alumni — Shashank Murali, Binay Krishna, and Arjun Krishna, TapChief uses technology solutions to empower professionals to interact and learn from experts, work with businesses from across the world, and aggregate their personal brand online.

The platform currently has over 150,000 registered professionals, who use the platform to collaborate with a host of experts from their chosen domains and take up short-term professional projects. TapChief has over 150 enterprise customers across education, FMCG, ecommerce, enterprise SaaS, upskilling, among others.

Shashank Murali, Co-founder and CEO, TapChief said in the statement,

"TapChief's mission has been to empower the modern Indian professional with access to a wide array of opportunities that enhances their career and growth. Starting from college as undergraduate students to becoming a part of one of India's best-known unicorns has been a dream come true for a young team like ours. We are excited to learn from the Unacademy team and carry forward our mission at a greater scale and fervour as part of the Unacademy Group."