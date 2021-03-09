Startup news and updates: daily roundup (March 9, 2021)

Small business lender Kinara Capital on Monday announced securing Rs 52 crore from Impact Investment Exchange (IIX) for the advancement of women entrepreneurs in India. This investment fund will be disbursed via Kinara Capital’s established HerVikas discounted loan programme to an estimated 2,500+ women-owned small businesses. The HerVikas programme enables ‘her progress’ with an automatic upfront discount of one percent on interest costs on fast, collateral-free business loans in the range of Rs 1 lakh to 30 lakh.

NODWIN Gaming, a subsidiary of Nazara Technologies, has raised Rs 164 crore (approximately $22.5 million) from Krafton, the South Korean developer of PUBG. NODWIN Gaming plans to utilise these to accelerate the development of esports in South Asia, Middle East, and Africa, and also invest in talent, better gaming infrastructure, and new tournament IPs at the national and international level.





Riskcovry, a Mumbai-based insurtech startup that offers a technology platform for the distribution of insurance products, has announced raising $5 million in Series A funding led by Omidyar Network India (ONI). All existing investors - Bharat Inclusion Seed Fund, Varanium Capital, and Better Capital also participated in the round. Other new participating investors in the round included the Pune-based emerging technology-focused VC fund Pentathlon Ventures and Delhi-based DMI Sparkle Fund, which invests in fintech ventures.





India has been at the forefront in fighting the coronavirus pandemic and "really stands out” in terms of its vaccine policy, Chief Economist of the IMF Gita Gopinath said on Monday, as she hailed the country for playing a very important role during the crisis by manufacturing and shipping the COVID-19 vaccines to several nations. Gopinath made the comments in an interactive session during the Inaugural Dr. Hansa Mehta Lecture organised on occasion of International Women’s Day.





Premium smartphone maker OnePlus on Monday said it plans to invest more than $150 million over the next three years to further build its mobile imaging capabilities to enhance the camera experience for its users. The Chinese company has also announced a three-year partnership with camera manufacturer Hasselblad to co-develop the next generation of smartphone camera systems for future OnePlus flagship devices.





Ride-hailing major Uber on Monday said it will gender sensitise one lakh drivers in an expanded partnership with the Manas Foundation by end of the year. Uber had partnered with the Manas Foundation - an NGO working in the field of mental health, gender equity, and justice - in 2018 to sensitise select drivers and ensure they're more courteous and attentive to the needs of women riders. Through in-person sessions conducted across seven Indian cities before the pandemic, the partnership had covered 63,000 drivers.

Over 10,000 companies were shut down voluntarily in the country from April 2020 till February this year, also a period when the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdowns had significantly disrupted economic activities. The latest data available with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) showed that a total of 10,113 companies were struck off under Section 248(2) of the Companies Act, 2013, in the current financial year till February.