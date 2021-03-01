Startup news and updates: daily roundup (Mar 1, 2021)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on early Monday morning took the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as the nation goes into the second phase of vaccination drive against the pandemic. PM Modi tweeted after he took the vaccine at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi.

Image source: Twitter

Inflection Point Ventures (IPV) aims to double its investment in startups to $20 million (about Rs 155 crore) this year as it looks to play a larger role in mentoring and growing India's startup ecosystem. IPV is also looking at expanding its network to 5,000 members by the end of the year.

The Rajasthan State Industrial Development and Investment Corporation (RIICO) will develop a fintech park — announced by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in the state budget last week to attract IT and financial firms — in Jaipur in over 4.08 lakh sqm area. The fintech park will be an integrated development of IT and finance that will offer large workspaces for both sectors, Industries Secretary Ashutosh Pednekar said.

Swedish furniture major IKEA, which has a range of over 1,000 products as part of its children's range, is looking to scale up sourcing of toys from India for its operations, a top company official said. IKEA India also aims to have around 12 percent of sales from kids' range of products in the coming years.

The new social media intermediary rules could raise compliance costs for players, making it difficult for smaller companies to compete against bigger giants like Facebook, according to industry watchers. The new rules distinguish between social media intermediaries and significant social media intermediaries, with 50 lakh registered users as the threshold for the categorisation.

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat, on Sunday, pinned 2017 world champion V Kaladzinskay to grab a gold medal at the Outstanding Ukrainian Wrestlers and Coaches Memorial tournament in Kyiv and returned to the mat in style after a long coronavirus-forced break.

Paytm on Monday said it had processed 1.2 billion payment transactions, helped by a boom in offline payments and user growth in the digital payments space. The Noida-based startup's offline merchant payments rose 15 percent month on month, which it claims is the "most number of transactions among all digital payments platforms."

Reliance Strategic Business Ventures, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries, recently said it raised its shareholding in investee company skyTran Inc to 54.46 percent, acquiring an additional equity stake for a consideration of $26.76 million (Rs 196.9 crore).

ImaginXP team

Pune-headquartered edtech startup ImaginXP on Monday announced it has raised $1.5 million in funding led by Venture Catalysts, along with co-investors Shashank Deshpande, Krish Kupathil, Samyakth Capital, and others. In a statement, the startup said it aims to utilise the fresh funds to accelerate growth in its B2B higher education model.

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said his ministry is prioritising the development of healthcare in the northeastern region. According to reports, he added that the central government is working to strengthen connectivity in the northeastern states.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said there is a need to bring a food processing revolution in the country through public-private partnership (PPP). He highlighted the initiatives taken by the government for the next fiscal, including increasing the target of agriculture credit to Rs 16.5 lakh crore from Rs 15 lakh crore in the current fiscal.

The 78th Golden Globe Awards took place on Monday, March 1, delayed by two months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was virtually hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler. Golden Globe Awards 2021 was historical in the sense that Chloe Zhao became the first woman of colour to win the best director for her film Nomadland.

Source: BBC

Chinese film director, screenwriter, and producer Chloe Zhao made history this morning by becoming the first Asian woman, and the second woman ever, to win the Best Director Award (film) at the Golden Globe Awards, 2021.

New-Delhi-based digital mapping company MapmyIndia launched Maps and Nearby Search features to help people across the country locate coronavirus vaccination centres. The feature is available on both the mobile application and the official website.

Uber's India business is now showing strong signs of recovery, driven by increased demand for its low-cost products such as Uber Auto and Uber Moto, the company stated on Monday. The ride-sharing platform said some of its fastest recovering metro markets after the lockdown includes Kolkata, Hyderabad, and Mumbai.

Amidst increasing COVID-19 cases in Kerala, over 300 government and aided schools across the state have got 'sanitiser booths' to ensure the hygiene and safety of students. The booths — installed at the entrance of each school — are equipped with sensor-integrated automatic machines that will dispense sanitiser to the students and others, official sources said.