Startup news and updates: daily roundup (Mar 1, 2021)

- +0
- +0
Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes first dose of COVID-19 vaccine
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on early Monday morning took the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as the nation goes into the second phase of vaccination drive against the pandemic. PM Modi tweeted after he took the vaccine at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi.
Inflection Point Ventures to invest $20M in startups in India this year
Inflection Point Ventures (IPV) aims to double its investment in startups to $20 million (about Rs 155 crore) this year as it looks to play a larger role in mentoring and growing India's startup ecosystem. IPV is also looking at expanding its network to 5,000 members by the end of the year.
Rajasthan industrial body RIICO to develop fintech park in Jaipur to attract IT, financial firms
The Rajasthan State Industrial Development and Investment Corporation (RIICO) will develop a fintech park — announced by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in the state budget last week to attract IT and financial firms — in Jaipur in over 4.08 lakh sqm area. The fintech park will be an integrated development of IT and finance that will offer large workspaces for both sectors, Industries Secretary Ashutosh Pednekar said.
IKEA to increase sourcing of toys from India
Swedish furniture major IKEA, which has a range of over 1,000 products as part of its children's range, is looking to scale up sourcing of toys from India for its operations, a top company official said. IKEA India also aims to have around 12 percent of sales from kids' range of products in the coming years.
New social media rules may raise compliance cost, make competition tough for smaller firms: Industry watchers
The new social media intermediary rules could raise compliance costs for players, making it difficult for smaller companies to compete against bigger giants like Facebook, according to industry watchers. The new rules distinguish between social media intermediaries and significant social media intermediaries, with 50 lakh registered users as the threshold for the categorisation.
Vinesh Phogat returns to mat with gold in Kyiv tournament, pins rival in final
Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat, on Sunday, pinned 2017 world champion V Kaladzinskay to grab a gold medal at the Outstanding Ukrainian Wrestlers and Coaches Memorial tournament in Kyiv and returned to the mat in style after a long coronavirus-forced break.
Paytm hits 1.2B in monthly transactions
Paytm on Monday said it had processed 1.2 billion payment transactions, helped by a boom in offline payments and user growth in the digital payments space. The Noida-based startup's offline merchant payments rose 15 percent month on month, which it claims is the "most number of transactions among all digital payments platforms."
RIL's subsidiary Reliance Strategic Business Ventures raises stake in skyTran Inc to 54.46pc
Reliance Strategic Business Ventures, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries, recently said it raised its shareholding in investee company skyTran Inc to 54.46 percent, acquiring an additional equity stake for a consideration of $26.76 million (Rs 196.9 crore).
Edtech startup ImaginXP raises $1.5M led by Venture Catalysts
Pune-headquartered edtech startup ImaginXP on Monday announced it has raised $1.5 million in funding led by Venture Catalysts, along with co-investors Shashank Deshpande, Krish Kupathil, Samyakth Capital, and others. In a statement, the startup said it aims to utilise the fresh funds to accelerate growth in its B2B higher education model.
Centre prioritising healthcare development in the Northeast: Harsh Vardhan
Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said his ministry is prioritising the development of healthcare in the northeastern region. According to reports, he added that the central government is working to strengthen connectivity in the northeastern states.
PM Modi says India needs a food processing revolution in PPP mode
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said there is a need to bring a food processing revolution in the country through public-private partnership (PPP). He highlighted the initiatives taken by the government for the next fiscal, including increasing the target of agriculture credit to Rs 16.5 lakh crore from Rs 15 lakh crore in the current fiscal.
Golden Globe Awards 2021: Complete list of winners
The 78th Golden Globe Awards took place on Monday, March 1, delayed by two months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was virtually hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler. Golden Globe Awards 2021 was historical in the sense that Chloe Zhao became the first woman of colour to win the best director for her film Nomadland.
Chloe Zhao becomes first Asian woman to win Best Director at Golden Globe Awards
Chinese film director, screenwriter, and producer Chloe Zhao made history this morning by becoming the first Asian woman, and the second woman ever, to win the Best Director Award (film) at the Golden Globe Awards, 2021.
Now locate nearby COVID-19 vaccine centres using MapmyIndia
New-Delhi-based digital mapping company MapmyIndia launched Maps and Nearby Search features to help people across the country locate coronavirus vaccination centres. The feature is available on both the mobile application and the official website.
Uber India business shows signs of strong recovery; auto bookings exceed pre-COVID levels
Uber's India business is now showing strong signs of recovery, driven by increased demand for its low-cost products such as Uber Auto and Uber Moto, the company stated on Monday. The ride-sharing platform said some of its fastest recovering metro markets after the lockdown includes Kolkata, Hyderabad, and Mumbai.
COVID-19: Sanitiser booths set up in Kerala schools for safety of children
Amidst increasing COVID-19 cases in Kerala, over 300 government and aided schools across the state have got 'sanitiser booths' to ensure the hygiene and safety of students. The booths — installed at the entrance of each school — are equipped with sensor-integrated automatic machines that will dispense sanitiser to the students and others, official sources said.
- +0
- +0