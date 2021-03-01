UPI transactions dip marginally for February; registers 2.29B in transaction volume

By Thimmaya Poojary|1st Mar 2021
NPCI is yet to publish data on the performance of third-party apps operating on the UPI platform, including PhonePe, Google Pay, Paytm Payments Bank, Amazon Pay, WhatsApp Pay, and more.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

The Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions witnessed a marginal decline in transaction value for February, causing a temporary blip after being on a continuous rise since July 2016.


According to the data shared by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), the transaction value on the UPI platform for February dipped by 1.5 percent as compared to January 2021. The total transaction value for February stood at Rs 4,25,062 crore as compared to Rs 4,31,181 crore in the previous month.

ALSO READ

PhonePe remains number one payment app on UPI, extends lead over Google Pay

Similarly, the transaction volume was almost steady this month, with a small decline of 0.5 percent as compared to January. For February, the total transaction volume stood at 2.29 billion.


UPI — one of the sought-after way for digital India to conduct financial transactions — crossed an important benchmark of Rs 4 lakh crore in monthly value transactions in December last year. Since then, it has been consistently above the mark.


In fact, the transactions volume on the UPI platform crossed the two-billion mark in October last year.


However, NPCI is yet to publish data on the performance of various third-party apps operating on the UPI platform, including PhonePe, Google Pay, Paytm Payments Bank, Amazon Pay, and WhatsApp Pay, to name a few.


UPI transactions have been continuously on the rise since July 2016. The only time the digital platform suffered a dip was in April 2020, when India underwent a nationwide lockdown amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.


However, the lockdown turned out to be a booster shot for UPI as transactions on the platform has been steadily rising for months.


For 2020, UPI transactions recorded 105 percent growth as its value of transactions touched Rs 4,16,176.21 crore in December as compared to a similar period the previous year.

Edited by Suman Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

IKEA to increase sourcing of toys from India

India has taken the lead role in manufacturing of medicines, vaccine amidst COVID-19, says finance minister

Big shoes to fill? This Delhi startup wants to take on international brands with its affordable Made in India products

How a small-town boy hustled his way to the US, became an entrepreneur

Daily Capsule
Made in India for the world
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

India has taken the lead role in manufacturing of medicines, vaccine amidst COVID-19, says finance minister

SOSV inducts Indian startups Stack Finance, Kiko TV into its MOX 10 cohort

Cut quality testing charges for MSMEs, startups, and women entrepreneurs, Goyal tells BIS

Tarvinder Singh wakes up each day expecting great things to happen

What keeps Jasjot Virk motivated is fuelling others’ dreams

Announcing BITS Pilani Entrepreneurship Conclave 2021