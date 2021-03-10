Startup news and updates: daily roundup (March 10, 2021)

Paytm chief Vijay Shekhar Sharma has confirmed that the fintech giant was applying to constitute a New Umbrella Entity in partnership with several players including Ola, aiming to develop innovative digital payments solutions. The consortium will also include a bank, a small finance bank, a payments bank, a fintech company, a tech startup, and an NBFC. The RBI, last August, had put together the idea to create a non-profit umbrella entity to manage and operate new payment systems, especially consumer-facing products.

Edtech startup Vedantu on Tuesday said it was planning to hire 2,500 persons between April and June to support the company's next phase of growth. Currently, the company's strength is 6,000, which will grow to 8,500 employees after the team expansion, Vedantu said in a statement. The hiring will be across functions including product, technology, academics, business, and marketing.

Captain Fresh, the B2B marketplace for the seafood supply chain, has raised $3 million in seed capital led by Matrix Partners India and Ankur Capital. The round also saw participation from Incubate Fund, along with marquee investors like Jitendra Gupta (Jupiter Money), Amrish Rau (Pine Labs), Asish Mohapatra (OfBusiness) and Revant Bhate (Mosaic Wellness), and ADB Ventures (the venture arm of Asian Development Bank). With this infusion, Captain Fresh will continue to expand operations and invest deeper in its sourcing and distribution capabilities, building a world-class team, and invest in technology.

Bengaluru-based Vidal Health Insurance TPA (third party administrator) announced 100 percent acquisition of its competitor Vipul Medcorp (VMC). While the financial details were not revealed, the official statement said that the companies will merge together to become one of the top three TPAs in India. “This merger will bring out the best from VMC and Vidal Health and set us up to deliver the best of the best services to customers. We are excited to be a part of this merger,” Vidal said in a statement.

Chennai-based digital debt platform Northern Arc Capital has raised $10 million in debt from US-based Calvert Impact Capital via External Commercial Borrowing (ECB). According to the company, this is Calvert Impact Capital’s largest debt investment in India so far. Northern Arc will deploy the funds towards on-lending to financial institutions as well as lending directly to retail customers and to mid-market corporates.

The production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme that seeks to push domestic manufacturing in as many as 14 sectors has the potential to generate additional revenue worth Rs 35-40 lakh crore over the next five years, a report said. The PLI scheme is offering over Rs 1.8 lakh crore of incentives/subsidies to manufactures to invest in local manufacturing. The scheme was announced at the peak of the pandemic-driven lockdown to attract investors leaving China.

As many as 6,000 compliance norms have been identified so far at the state and central level, and the work is going on to reduce these barriers to further promote ease of doing business for the industry. Guruprasad Mohapatra, Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), said that a systematic exercise across the centre and states is being undertaken to eliminate or reduce compliances, which have an adverse impact on time and cost of businesses.

VerSe Innovation, the digital and social media unicorn, has announced its second acquisition in a span of two weeks, by acquiring Vebbler, a community focused photo and video sharing app, for an undisclosed value. VerSe, which is the parent company of news aggregator Dailyhunt and short video platform Josh, expects the acquisition of Vebbler to help build stronger linkages with its customer base. This unicorn had earlier announced the acquisition of AI startup Cognirel Technologies on February 23.

The government has made it mandatory for businesses with over Rs 50 crore turnover to generate e-invoices for B2B transactions from April 1. Under Goods and Services Tax (GST) law, e-invoicing for business-to-business (B2B) transactions has been made mandatory for companies with turnover of over Rs 500 crore and Rs 100 crore from October 1, 2020, and January 1, 2021, respectively.

Google on Wednesday paid tribute to ‘India’s Satellite Man’ Udupi Ramachandra Rao by dedicating a Google doodle in his memory. Rao, who passed away in 2017, was an Indian space scientist and the Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). He was also the supervisor of the team which launched ‘Aryabhata’ — India’s first satellite.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus have crashed out of the Champions League with a shocking blow by Porto. The 10-men side Porto lost the match 3-2 but won based on away goals with a 4-4 aggregate result. Football legend Ronaldo was heavily criticised for turning his back in a defensive wall on Porto's deciding free-kick goal by Sergio Oliveria in the 115th minute of the match.

The world's top-100 brands could see a whopping $223 billion getting wiped off their brand value due to data breach, according to a report. A joint cybersecurity and brand value impact report by Infosys and Interbrand on Tuesday said the top 100 most-valued brands could face up to $223 billion of their brands value from a possible data breach. The report did not name the top-100 brands.

PUBG Mobile 1.3 patch update is being rolled out globally today. The latest patch brings forth a host of features to the gameplay, including new firearms and vehicles. The update requires Android users to have 640MB of free space, while iOS users will need to have at least 1.55GB of memory available. PUBG Mobile 1.3 patch update will also bring in several security updates to prevent hacks.