Startup news and updates: daily roundup (March 31, 2021)

By Team YS|31st Mar 2021
YourStory presents this daily roundup of the latest startup news and updates from the Indian startup ecosystem and beyond. Here's the roundup for Wednesday, March 31, 2021.
Gig economy can support 90M jobs, add 1.25 pc to GDP: Report

The gig economy can serve up to 90 million jobs in the non-farm sectors in India , with a potential to add 1.25 percent to the GDP over the "long term", a report said on Tuesday. The gig economy, where workers get hired typically for short durations, can lead to transactions of over $250 billion over the long term, a report by consultancy firm BCG said.

Post stock market listing, Kalyan Jewellers to expand retail footprint by 13 percent

Following its initial public offering (IPO), Kalyan Jewellers on Tuesday announced plans to expand its retail footprint by 13 percent in the first quarter of 2021-22 and add 14 new showrooms on April 24. With the addition of these new outlets, the company will be present in 151 locations.

Grofers to cover COVID-19 vaccination cost for employees, families, contractual staff

Online grocery platform Grofers on Tuesday said it would cover the cost of COVID-19 vaccination for its employees, their family members, and the company's contractual staff. It aims to cover the vaccination cost for 25,000 people across 38 cities. Grofers will cover the vaccination cost for its employees, their family members, including parents, spouse, and two children, and the company's contractual workforce.

Close to 3M people in India acquired digital skills during COVID-19: Microsoft

Microsoft Corp on Tuesday said it has helped over 30 million people across 249 countries and territories gain access to digital skills, including close to three million people from India. This number is higher than the initial goal of 25 million that was announced by the tech giant in June last year.

