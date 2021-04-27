Ask the Doc: Interact with doctor turned entrepreneur and investor Ritesh Malik online today

With rising number of COVID-19 cases and lockdowns announced around states in the country, it is now more important than ever to stay safe and alert.





Fear and anxiety during this time has also led to the spread of misinformation and myths. In order to help people get access to expert advice and verified information, YourStory brings to you the second session of its 'Ask the Doc' series, where you can get all your queries clarified from medical experts directly and live.

Ask The Doc with Ritesh Malik

Today's session scheduled at 6 pm features Dr Ritesh Malik, a medical graduate who took a detour from conventional medicine to follow his passion for entrepreneurship.

In 2016, Ritesh started a co-working platform called Innov8. A venture which started with Ritesh’s sheer love and thirst to promote entrepreneurship in the country, is now one of the leading names in co-working ecosystem of India.

Innov8 was sold to Softbank-backed OYO in 2019. Today, Innov8 is India’s second largest co-working space impacting thousands of entrepreneurs, freelancers & enterprises to achieve zenith productivity.

Dr Ritesh Malik

Ritesh has been one of the most active angel investors in the country, He has invested in more than 40+ companies in the last six years under Project Guerrilla. Besides being a part of Y-combinator, Ritesh is also an investor in a San Francisco-based fund, which has helped him to work with some of the most innovative startups globally.





After selling his company to OYO, Ritesh has also been working on the cause of COVID-19 at his family owned hospital in Delhi, Radix Healthcare, wherein over 5000 COVID patients have been treated so far in IPD / OPD, and over 30,000 vaccinations have been injected.





Radix has been a nodal centre for remote treatment in these times of distress, treating thousands of patients remotely to ensure the load on hospitals is only for severe COVID cases whereas mild and moderate cases can be managed from home through virtual care.





During the live session today, please remember to ask Ritesh all your questions about the pandemic, and how you can stay safe amid the second wave. For registration, click here.