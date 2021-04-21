‘Enjoy full privacy. You deserve it, so demand it’ – 35 quotes of the week on digital transformation

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week. This special series of quotes focuses on the increasing impact of digital media in India and around the world (see the previous post here). Share these 35 gems and insights with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.

AI is technology's most important priority, and healthcare is its most urgent application. - Satya Nadella, Microsoft

E-retailers will emerge as the biggest winners in this entire success journey of the online textile industry. - Anuj Mundra, Nandani Creation

We believe that in the next five years, commerce through chat mediums, or c-commerce, will be comparable if not higher than ecommerce revenue. - Aniket Bajpai, LimeChat

The advantages of selling online in the global landscape are very compelling- right from unlimited shelf space, to easy access to consumer feedback, easy ability to expand from one market to the other. - Disha Katharani, Imagimake

Almost everything from our daily life such as GPS and communications depends on satellites. With technological advancements, smallsats have been replacing conventional large satellites. - Anirudh Sharma, Digantara

Small satellites enable rapid deployment of new technologies for a better understanding of the world around us. - Sanjay Nekkanti, Dhruva Space

With the sudden boom in the small satellite sector, the demand for launch vehicles has also increased. But more satellites means more space traffic. - Yashash Karanam, Bellatrix Aerospace

India has the digital advantage with young demography, growing aspirational middle-class with rising disposable income and increasing digital savviness. - Joel Neoh, Fave

India today is well-positioned to become a global leader in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and there is a need to adopt it across all sectors. - Amitabh Kant, NITI Aayog

Every year, more than 18 million people graduate from non-technical degree courses like BA, BCom, and BBA, but struggle to get a job. - Ravish Agarwal, Able Jobs

There is no better time to bet on Indian entrepreneurs than today. We are witnessing a surge in edtech startups who are focused on solving Indian and global problems born out of various parts of India. - Sushil Sharma, Marwari Catalysts Ventures

Our country has 36 lakh engineering seats, out of which, only 18 lakh seats are occupied today. When you look at the stats released by the government, less than 80-85 percent of engineering students in India are employable. - Akshay Munjal, Hero Vired

India’s newly launched National Education Policy 2020 talks about vocational education and vernacular as the two most important transformational changes. - Niral Modi, LearnVern

Almost every location in India has 10-12 hyperlocal coaching centres, with the owner’s face plastered across billboards. The deeper you go, the more localised coaching centres are. - Mukul Rustagi, Classplus

The hybrid model is evolving, and there are some aspects yet to be addressed, such as streamlining processes, digitalising related departments, etc. - Jesus Lall, Universal Education

The agri sector in India is poised at an inflection point with enormous potential for the emergence and growth of inclusive value chains, owing to the push for self-sufficiency. - Pravesh Sharma, Kamatan Farm Tech

The IT and BPO industries are welcoming more women, but it’s common that career stagnation and other inequalities unfortunately push many to leave within the first few years. - Gagan Sodhi Menon, Teleperformance India

Over the last decade, India has gone through a sea change in the enormous number of MSMEs now selling their wares online. - Sundeep Mohindru, M1xchange

Even at increased utilisation levels, taxi as a product remains unaffordable for most Indians. - Ravi Kumar Verma, Zingbus venture

If you are building a tech product for Bharat, it needs to be able to work under the conditions that the consumer is used to. The UX and text has to connect with the psyche of the user. - Bhanu Pratap Singh, ShareChat

Indian startups have shown the potential to use technology not only to solve local problems, but have also developed solutions for the global market. - Rajen Vagadia, Qualcomm India

India has one of the lowest health insurance penetrations in the world. Making corporate health insurance more accessible, affordable and transparent is a great way to solve the problem. - Bhushan Patil, Multiply Ventures

Employee insurance and benefits is a deeply broken experience. - Vaibhav Domkundwar, Better Capital

The Indian youth is underserved when it comes to banking. India has over 300 million young people under the age of 24 — almost 20 percent of India’s population, but still, banks do not focus on this segment as they do not have jobs, do not earn much or take loans etc. - Bhagaban Behera, Walrus

Delayed collection is a major challenge that Indian SMEs face and capital stuck in receivables is a leading cause for financial stress. - Kunal Aggarwal, CredFlow

Embracing the data-driven approach is the stepping stone in creating a pitch that helps businesses go above and beyond the competition to be recognised and consumed. - Divanshi Gupta, The Marcom Avenue

The very nature of B2B sales translates to a lot of back and forth and manual hours spent doing grunt work. - Sandeep Singh, Upscale

Invoicing is key to running a business and digitisation of the invoice is essential when the intent is of business transaction digitisation. - Archit Gupta, ClearTax

Consumers have tremendous choices in their payment types. They want to be sure that they save on every transaction. - B Amrish Rau, Pine Labs

A good solution is not enough in itself; there is zero place for bad user experience in the market. - Mayank Mittal, Qualitrix

A fractional owner enjoys the same returns through lease rentals and capital appreciation as a sole owner would potentially do, minus a lot of troubles. - Amit Uppal, Frxnl

Digital technology and the worldwide spread of smartphones have been highly instrumental in driving [the] surge in demand for mindfulness. - Benjamin Blasco, Petit Bambou

Unlike consumer internet companies, cybersecurity companies take longer to start monetising, hence we need more patient capital. - Anil Joshi, Unicorn India Ventures

Cyber criminals are continuing to evolve and adapt their techniques to exploit our growing reliance on mobiles. - Neatsun Ziv, Check Point Software

The global security and vulnerability management market is estimated to grow to around $20 billion by 2025 from around $12 billion in 2020. - Trishneet Arora, TAC Security

Remember, at some point, it’s not how much others care to do to protect your privacy, but simply your choice that matters. Enjoy full privacy. You deserve it, so demand it. - Anish Mulani, Wave

