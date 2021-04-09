ShareChat and Gupshup turn unicorns

Looks like the new fiscal has opened the floodgates for Indian startups to enter the unicorn club.





Two more startups — ShareChat and Gupshup — are the latest entrants to the coveted $1 billion valuation club.

Indian language social media platform ShareChat raised $502 million in a round led by Lightspeed Ventures and Tiger Global, taking the company's valuation to $2.1 billion.





Also, Silicon Valley-headquartered conversational messaging tech startup Gupshup raised $100 million from Tiger Global, which took its valuation to $1.4 billion.

So far, in the month of April 2021, 6 Indian startups gained unicorn status — including social commerce platform Meesho and fintech company CRED.





In all probability, 2021 will have more unicorns than 2020, which saw 11 startups turning unicorns, with NASSCOM expecting the total number of unicorns to reach 50 by the end of this year.





Startup Spotlight

Manush Labs bridges the gap between international investors and India's entrepreneurs





As per the economic surveys, half of India's startups come from Tier-II cities and beyond. However, many of them still face challenges of sustainability and scalability. Founded by MIT graduate Piyush Verma, Manush Labs empowers innovators and entrepreneurs from Tier-II cities and beyond to build sustainable businesses and scalable solutions through access to funding, mentoring, and network-building. Read more.

News & Updates





BYJU'S has announced the global launch of online live one-on-one learning platform, ‘BYJU’S Future School,’ which will be a sub-brand. With this, the WhiteHat Jr and BYJU'S integration comes to the fore.





Amazon India has digitally transformed 2.5 million MSMEs, enabled exports worth $3 billion, and created one million jobs till date, the company said in a blog. It has also added 300,000 direct and indirect jobs in India, and added 250,000 new sellers since January 2020.





In a move aimed at boosting the adoption of digital payments in the country, the RBI upped the end of day balance for payment banks to Rs 2 lakh from Rs 1 lakh. This decision could help payments banks cater to more people in the country.





Small business lending platform U GRO Capital announced the launch of GRO Smart Business credit card powered by RuPay, along with EnKash in partnership with SBM Bank India for the MSMEs. These credit cards will help MSMEs receive additional credit facility and other benefits from SMB Bank India.





Kalyan Jewellers said it has witnessed a robust increase in consumer demand and seen revenue growth of nearly 60 percent in its India operations in the fourth quarter ended on March 31, 2021. It said the vast majority of its growth in the recent quarter was driven by same-store sales, as only two stores were opened during the past year period.





“Content is spread across a long tail of genres. To figure out what the user wants is an exciting problem.”





— Debdoot Mukherjee, Vice President - AI, ShareChat





