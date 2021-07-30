[Funding alert] Gurugram-based 3SC raises $15M in Series B round led by GEF Capital’s South Asia Fund

Gurugram-based supply chain planning and logistics startup SS Supply Chain Solutions, also known as 3SC, has raised $15 million in its Series B funding round led by GEF Capital’s South Asia Fund.

According to a statement by the startup, the funds will be utilised for scaling up its domestic business and expand its geographical reach further across Europe and Southeast Asia. The proceeds will also be used to strengthen 3SC’s existing software-as-a-service (SaaS) and analytics-as-a-service (AaaS) based SCM solutions via both organic and inorganic routes.

This funding round comes in years after the startup raised its angel funding in 2013-14.

“This investment round is testament to the incredible work our team is doing to help our customers drive efficiencies. With strong industry tailwinds towards digitisation and our capitalised balance sheet, we are poised to grow 2-3X in the next couple of years. We will continue to invest in building talent and technology to reinforce this exponential growth,” Lalit Das, Founder and CEO, 3SC, said in a statement.

Founded in 2012 by Lalit and Sarita Das, 3SC is an integrated supply chain service provider. It offers supply chain analytics solutions to businesses across several sectors including pharma, healthcare, industrials, FMCD, FMCG, and ecommerce, among others.

The startup is aimed at helping its clients improve their overall supply chain networks. It offers tech-enabled end-to-end supply chain solutions in planning, distribution, control tower, and 4PL services by leveraging artificial intelligence, machine learning, analytics, and digital technologies. It also claims to helps businesses reduce greenhouse gases emissions in supply chains.

Speaking about the investment, Raj Pai, Managing Partner at GEF Capital Partners, said, “With the onset of COVID, the global SCM industry is ripe for modernisation, and 3SC is uniquely positioned as an end-to-end execution plus analytics service provider suited for customers of all scale and size. 3SC’s smart logistics solutions also play a crucial role in the decarbonisation of the transportation sector, which contributes more than a quarter of all energy related GHG emissions. We are very excited to partner with 3SC in its journey towards sustainable value creation.”