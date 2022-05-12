‘India = Ideas + Innovation + Investments’ – 25 quotes on the India business opportunity

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week (see the previous edition here). Share these 25 gems and insights from the week of May 2-8 with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights. See also our special compilation of quotes related to India’s coronavirus responses here.

See also our pick of Top Quotes of 2021 on Entrepreneurship, Investment, Digital Transformation, Storytelling, The India Opportunity, Pandemic Resilience, Failure Recovery, Design, and Art.

Availability of budget smartphones and affordable mobile data along with the Indian government’s efforts to strengthen the existing digital infrastructure, have led to enhanced and faster levels of internet adoption across the country. - Dolly Jha, Nielsen India

AR and VR will play a big role in developing India’s sports culture and ecosystem here. - Ankur Singh, Witzeal

Although the road ahead is tricky, there is a real opportunity to stitch together a vibrant and digitally empowered network of travel and tourism SMB businesses across the length and breadth of India. - Vineet Toshniwal, Bizzo

Over the last decade, India has assembled comprehensive infrastructure to address gaps across financial services. - Sandeep Patil, QED

India's digital-first online brands is going to be a $100 billion opportunity over the next 4-5 years. - Apoorva Ranjan Sharma, Venture Catalysts

India used to be a very philosophically developed agricultural nation — we used to use all-natural things to treat nature. It was slow but always sustainable. - Vishnu Dhas, KhetiGaadi

Availability of authentic and quality products at a fair price leads to better crop quality and higher yields. - Vaman Alawadhi, AgFarm

Farmers are at the mercy of the government and middlemen when it comes to agro outputs’ procurement pricing. - Selvakumar Varadharajan, VilFresh

The coming decade will be critical for India’s growth aspirations given its population size and dwindling environment with rising air pollution and deforestation. - Rushikesh Chavan, The Habitats Trust

The current energy crisis in India is caused by India's significant dependence on imports for coal and oil and the severe shortage in the supply of coal. - Kishan Karunakaran, Buyofuel

The recent phenomenon of loss of labour force from the coir industry to other sectors coupled with the reluctance of younger generations to enter into coir production process justifies technological upgradation. - Narayan Rane, Union Minister for MSMEs

Stay Updated Get stories of change makers and innovators from the startup ecosystem in your inbox Please fill in this field. {{#error}} {{error}} {{/error}} {{^error}} Something went wrong. Try again later {{/error}} Welcome Onboard ! You have been successfully registered for our daily newsletter.

In the last 8-10 years, people have really started to appreciate floral art. - Kavita Kapur, Floral Art

There is a huge opportunity for growth in the pickle and papad market in India. - Umesh Rathi, Ram Bandhu

More than 98 percent of the retail fitouts industry in India is unorganised, and increasing the offline footprint is considered an enormous challenge. - Amit Bansal, 91Squarefeet

There is also an upward movement in customer self-awareness, which has contributed towards the skincare industry’s growth. - Hemangi Dhir, Botnal

We have known Kolhapuri chappals for ages. The making technique of these chappals remains the same as it was centuries ago. However, given the lifestyle changes, the design and comfort of these sandals also need an upgrade. - Harshwardhan Patwardhan, Chappers

Despite thousands of stories about our traditions, culture, heritage, and achievements — India’s collectables, souvenirs, and merchandise are mediocre, badly packaged, and not branded. - Sunil Jalihal, Indic Inspirations

Most people from India are afraid of setting big and aspirational goals as they have generally grown up with a lot of constraints. - Vivek Mansingh, ‘Achieving Meaningful Success’

While women possess the skills; the lack of access to tools, opportunities and resources prevent them from being entrepreneurs. In other instances, family and society impose restrictions. - Anil Parmar, United Way Mumbai

People who earlier used to threaten us are now intimidated by us because we refused to bow down. - Puneeta, Rani Laxmi Bai Kishori Sanghatan

Many men suffer from alcohol addiction and have a horrifying impact on their families. - Nisha, Ramabai Kishori Sanghatan

Creating awareness in tier II and tier III is critical for startups like us tapping into the untapped regions. - Nikhil Manikanta, iTribe

Air India is the only flight that allows domestic pet transportation. Moreover, not all breeds are allowed on all flights. - Aamir Islam, Carry My Pet

India finds itself at a certain pedestal in the entire global startup scenario. - Deena Jacob, Open

[The Delhi Startup Policy] will lead to a wave of startups in Delhi, and it will become the home of behemoth businesses and unicorns. - Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

India today has the third-highest number of unicorns after the US and China, and the Indian startup ecosystem is a high priority for almost all global investors. - Varun Laul, Investcorp

Unicorns have also played an important part in evolving the partners, and stakeholder ecosystem, across business segments. - Abhay Hanjura, Licious

Once these valuations turn to real values, more people get rewarded, which in turn creates deeper talent in the ecosystem. This opens the path for more people joining startups. - GV Ravishankar, ﻿Sequoia Capital India﻿

India = Ideas + Innovation + Investments. - Piyush Goyal, Union Minister for Commerce

YourStory has also published the pocketbook ‘Proverbs and Quotes for Entrepreneurs: A World of Inspiration for Startups’ as a creative and motivational guide for innovators (downloadable as apps here: Apple, Android).