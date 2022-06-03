‘India is the world’s largest producer of milk’ – 20 quotes on the India business opportunity

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week (see the previous edition here). Share these 25 gems and insights from the week of May 23-29 with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights. See also our special compilation of quotes related to India’s coronavirus responses here.

See also our pick of Top Quotes of 2021 on Entrepreneurship, Investment, Digital Transformation, Storytelling, The India Opportunity, Pandemic Resilience, Failure Recovery, Design, and Art.

India is such a large [consumer credit] market, and it's such an untapped market. There is room for several large companies to actually be there and coexist. - Puneet Agarwal, Money View

Brokerage is a sector that needs a lot of cleaning up and organisation. About 90 percent of the transactions in Indian real estate are not accounted for. - Sanya Aeren, Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices Orenda India

People in smaller districts have the appetite for risk and want to invest in mutual funds. The problem is accessibility. - Manish Kothari, ZFunds

The lack of affordable financing continues to be a key obstacle for low-income clients to switch to EVs. - Cedrick Tandong, Three Wheels United

E-invoicing is a positive move for the country's prosperity as it will boost compliance and income. - Rahul Meena, Teflo

Credit for MSMEs is a misnomer. B2B (business-to-business) supply chain credit today is limited to only large enterprises. - Prayank Swaroop, Accel

In the form of drones, we have a smart tool that is going to be part and parcel of people's lives. - Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Small and medium enterprises (SMEs) are the lifeblood of our economy. One of the major problems holding them back is that they lack access to proper technology. - Ankit Kumar Agrawal, NeoDove

India has a lot of gaps in the product development area. The personnel are technically skilled, but not good enough in marketing, which is not letting them go global. - Tamizh Inian, Frigate

A key agenda is to chart a journey, where no one, right until the last mile, is left behind. - Nidhi Bhasin, NASSCOM Foundation

People are not aware of the Rights of Persons with Disability Act. They are not aware that places like parks, theatres, and other public places should be made accessible. - Suvarna Raj, para-athletic champion

The focus of the government so far has been on accessibility and inclusion. It must now move on to address issues related to sustainability. - Vaishali Samanta, Veddis Foundation

Police should treat all sex workers with dignity and should not abuse them, both verbally and physically, subject them to violence or coerce them into any sexual activity. - Justices L Nageswara Rao, BR Gavai, and AS Bopanna

India needs to adopt a combination of extended producer responsibility (EPR) models that are adopted by different countries. It cannot be just one solution for a vast country like India. - Nimit Aggarwal, EcoEx

The skilling requirements for a relevant and future-ready EV landscape make it imperative for us to make quick and sizable revisions to the status quo. - Suryanarayanan Paneerselvam, Skill-lync

The market is still fairly unorganised when it comes to post-sale appliance management. - Shashwat Agarwal, TOTOKO

The moment you go beyond urban settlements in India, everybody speaks a dialect…Language is an urban concept. - Vinay Singhal, STAGE

Every 100 km in India, the weather and lifestyle of people changes. However, they still use the same kind of shampoos, oils, or conditioners, which may not always be good for their hair. - Dhruv Sayani, Crystal Plastics

Engineers from Tier III colleges are equally smart, but they do not get an opportunity. - Jay Vijayan, Tekion

There is a white space within luxury skincare as a category in India, and it is growing 2-3X faster than the personal care category because it is brand starved. - Nikhil Vora, Sixth Sense Ventures

There has been a huge growth in the demand for bottled and convenient products, especially cocktails and craft spirits. - Rincy Varghese, Mr. Jerry’s

On the one hand, we have a highly unorganised [food] sector, where quality is unreliable, and on the other hand, we have a highly organised sector, where the essence and naturalness of food is completely lost. - Chakradhar Gade, Country Delight

India is the world’s largest producer of milk at 190 million tonnes in 2019, growing at over 40 percent in the last seven years. - Kaustubh Rastogi and Sravya Kolanupaka, Social Alpha

