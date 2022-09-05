‘There is a fine line between stubbornness and perseverance’ – 20 quotes of the week on leaders and entrepreneurs

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week (see the previous edition here). Share these 20 gems and insights from the week of August 29 – September 4 with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.

See also our pick of Top Quotes of 2021 on Entrepreneurship, Investment, Digital Transformation, Storytelling, The India Opportunity, Pandemic Resilience, Failure Recovery, Design, and Art.

CSR can innovate and create models for new solutions and partnerships. It can deliver solutions effectively and provide last mile connectivity for delivery of services. - Meena Raghunathan, ‘Doing Good'

Financial gains and impact, whether on industry, people, or the planet, are not mutually exclusive. - Sheetal Bahl, Merak Ventures

When we create an environment where our teams can innovate and become a better version of themselves, we know we are on the right track. - Nitesh Sinha, Sacumen

We are seeing a tectonic shift as organisations across the spectrum are switching to outbound hiring processes as default. - Aakash Kapoor, Sequoia Southeast Asia

Almost all business functions have reinvented themselves in the past decade, except for recruiting. - Achuthanand Ravi, Kula

Recruitment is an absolute priority for companies across the spectrum of size, industry, and geography, and is still an underserved business function. - Piruze Sabuncu, Square Peg Capital

Steel supply chains represent a large market that forms the backbone of manufacturing and infrastructure, especially at a time when commodity access has been upended across the world. - Shubhankar Bhattacharya, Foundamental

Development of a robust charging network has gone hand-in-hand with accelerated EV adoption across the world, and we believe a similar trend is expected to play out in India. - Rohan Rao, KPMG India

The continuous hike in fuel prices is a big motivator for vehicle owners and new buyers to look at cheaper options, and EVs fit the bill. - Mayank Jain, Crayon Motors

When we build our rockets, we have to work at the limits of everything. - Gadhadar Reddy, NoPo Nanotechnologies

Hyperlocal delivery is undoubtedly beneficial to all types of businesses, especially for customers. - Devesh Gangal, Borzo

Thanks to its natural heartiness, hemp doesn’t require any chemical pesticides or fertilisers, which makes it safer for both the farmers as well as the land. - Shibani Shetty, LESS

The focus of clean beauty is on providing transparency in the labelling and sourcing of ingredients. - Mihir Gadani, OZiva

There are a lot of women who want to get into sports, but they are unable to figure out how they can do it. They are unable to find the right mentors or right advisors with the right expertise and knowledge. - Vaidehi Vaidya, Women in Sport, India

Just call yourself an ‘entrepreneur’ instead of a ‘woman entrepreneur’ to face and overcome the same problems as all entrepreneurs. - Sonal Biyani, Basic Roots Consulting

The most important thing to focus on is synergy when evaluating acquisitions. And when integrating acquisitions, the most important thing to focus on is people. - Andre Hoffman, Good Glamm

Businesses who solve authentic problems will always make for a sound investment. - Manu Rikhye, Merak Ventures

Businesses, and particularly startups, are recognising the increasingly high value of reputation and the role that communicators have in building it. - Hemant Gaule, SCoRe

A lot of things need to fall into place to start to work, especially building credibility and trust. - Kushal Rastogi, Knight FinTech

Maintaining an internal strength and finding people that will mentor, guide, and support you is incredibly important. - Shalini Menon, BMO Capital Markets

While complementarity of skills is useful, it is critical to have compatibility in terms of values. - Ujwal Kalra and Shobhit Shubhankar, 'Startup Compass'

There is a fine line between stubbornness and perseverance. - Deep Kalra, MakeMyTrip

