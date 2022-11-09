‘Live commerce is inevitable’ – 15 quotes of the week on digital transformation

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week (see the previous edition here). This special series of quotes focuses on the increasing impact of digital media around the world. Share these 15 gems and insights with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.





It takes courage and skill to run open platforms. - Nobel laureate Bengt Holmstrom

Successful platforms started from identifying industries and processes that had high friction. - Tero Ojanperä and Timo O Vuori, 'Platform Strategy'

AI in pulmonary medicine is aiding in computer vision for lung nodule detection and prediction risk for malignancy. - Viswesvaran Balasubramanian, Yashoda Hospitals





Blockchain makes business transactions very easy, accessible, transparent, and secure – without the need for any central clearing authority. - Rajeev Sinha, OnlyGood





Today, entrepreneurs are incorporating biotechnologies, satellite technologies, and IoT-enabled products and services in the sanitation sector. - Yashwant Suthar, Lootel

Embedded insurance is a rapidly growing segment of the market. - Dan Chaplin, Dawn Capital

Focus on the user experience and solve for gaps without waiting for all pieces to be in place. - Bala Srinivasa and TN Hari, 'Winning Middle India'

VCs are still primarily men, which means they don’t understand the kind of technologies women are building. They are already at a disadvantage because of this. - Leanne Robers, She Loves Tech





A lot of the onus remains with organisations to ensure women in tech are trained adequately and supported at every step on their path to growth and success. It is essential to create ecosystems for women to thrive in organisations. - Sumathi Bhaskaran, Lowe’s India

Contracts are the foundation of commerce, sitting at the intersection of almost all business processes. - Bob Blee, Silicon Valley Bank

The growth of the beauty industry is driven by digital advertising, which allows marketers to reach potential consumers more efficiently than traditional advertising. - Vishal Singh, MOCA Technology





Price variation is a huge factor in the web design industry. - Imaran Khan, CSS Founder

Many top e-retail brands, including the beauty industry, are now leveraging AR technology to introduce try-on features on their Apps. - Vishal Singh, MOCA Technology

Since live commerce is so new, brands and platforms are keeping it lucrative for influencers. - Ramya Ramachandran, Whoppl

Live commerce is inevitable. It is not new; it is similar to teleshopping networks. - Kaushik Mukherjee, ﻿SUGAR Cosmetics





