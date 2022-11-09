Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

‘Live commerce is inevitable’ – 15 quotes of the week on digital transformation

By Madanmohan Rao
November 09, 2022, Updated on : Wed Nov 09 2022 02:31:32 GMT+0000
‘Live commerce is inevitable’ – 15 quotes of the week on digital transformation
From content to commerce, these quotes from the week of October 31–November 6 capture tech impacts sweeping across the world!
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week (see the previous edition here). This special series of quotes focuses on the increasing impact of digital media around the world. Share these 15 gems and insights with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.


See also our pick of Top Quotes of 2021 on Entrepreneurship, Investment, Digital Transformation, Storytelling, The India Opportunity, Pandemic Resilience, Failure Recovery, Design, and Art.

1
1137 people loved this story

[Year in Review 2021] Meet the top 10 techies we celebrated this year


It takes courage and skill to run open platforms. - Nobel laureate Bengt Holmstrom

Successful platforms started from identifying industries and processes that had high friction. - Tero Ojanperä and Timo O Vuori, 'Platform Strategy'

AI in pulmonary medicine is aiding in computer vision for lung nodule detection and prediction risk for malignancy. - Viswesvaran Balasubramanian, Yashoda Hospitals


Blockchain makes business transactions very easy, accessible, transparent, and secure – without the need for any central clearing authority. - Rajeev Sinha, OnlyGood


Today, entrepreneurs are incorporating biotechnologies, satellite technologies, and IoT-enabled products and services in the sanitation sector. - Yashwant Suthar, Lootel

Embedded insurance is a rapidly growing segment of the market. - Dan Chaplin, Dawn Capital

Focus on the user experience and solve for gaps without waiting for all pieces to be in place. - Bala Srinivasa and TN Hari, 'Winning Middle India'

3
1254 people loved this story

[Year in Review 2021] Times are changing as women in tech reach new heights


VCs are still primarily men, which means they don’t understand the kind of technologies women are building. They are already at a disadvantage because of this. - Leanne Robers, She Loves Tech


A lot of the onus remains with organisations to ensure women in tech are trained adequately and supported at every step on their path to growth and success. It is essential to create ecosystems for women to thrive in organisations. - Sumathi Bhaskaran, Lowe’s India

Contracts are the foundation of commerce, sitting at the intersection of almost all business processes. - Bob Blee, Silicon Valley Bank

The growth of the beauty industry is driven by digital advertising, which allows marketers to reach potential consumers more efficiently than traditional advertising. - Vishal Singh, MOCA Technology


Price variation is a huge factor in the web design industry. - Imaran Khan, CSS Founder

2
1219 people loved this story

Key highlights from YourStory's The Metaverse Summit - India's first Web3 conference


Many top e-retail brands, including the beauty industry, are now leveraging AR technology to introduce try-on features on their Apps. - Vishal Singh, MOCA Technology

Since live commerce is so new, brands and platforms are keeping it lucrative for influencers. -  Ramya Ramachandran, Whoppl

Live commerce is inevitable. It is not new; it is similar to teleshopping networks. - Kaushik Mukherjee, ﻿SUGAR Cosmetics


YourStory has also published the pocketbook ‘Proverbs and Quotes for Entrepreneurs: A World of Inspiration for Startups’ as a creative and motivational guide for innovators (downloadable as apps here: Apple, Android).

Edited by Teja Lele

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Masai School raises $10M in Series B, onboards Mithali Raj, Bhaichung Bhutia as investors

Petcare startup Supertails raises $10M in Series A led by Fireside Ventures

Healthy eating: This Jaipur-based D2C brand gives nutritional twist to Indian snacking

Zoho announces new R&D investments, crosses $1B in revenue

Daily Capsule
KuCoin’s emerging markets strategies
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

KuCoin’s emerging markets strategies

Healthy eating: This Jaipur-based D2C brand gives nutritional twist to Indian snacking

Petcare startup Supertails raises $10M in Series A led by Fireside Ventures

Quona Capital announces $332M fintech venture fund for investments in emerging markets

Startup funding and news updates: daily roundup (November 8, 2022)

[Funding roundup] Driffle, On2Cook, Symbio Generrics raise capital