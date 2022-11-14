Menu
‘The COVID-19 crisis opened up deeptech opportunities in India’ – 15 quotes from India’s pandemic journey

By Madanmohan Rao
November 14, 2022, Updated on : Mon Nov 14 2022 10:10:50 GMT+0000
‘The COVID-19 crisis opened up deeptech opportunities in India’ – 15 quotes from India’s pandemic journey
In this compilation, we present thought-provoking quotes from the weeks of October 31 – November 13 that frame India’s battle with the coronavirus pandemic.
Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week (see the previous edition here). This special series of compilations focuses on India’s COVID-19 struggle. Share these quotes and excerpts with your networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.


See also our pick of Top Quotes of 2021 on Entrepreneurship, Investment, Digital Transformation, Storytelling, The India Opportunity, Pandemic Resilience, Failure Recovery, Design, and Art.

1

During COVID-19 pandemic, deep learning algorithms based on image analysis from chest radiographs and CT scans were used to identify active infections. - Viswesvaran Balasubramanian, Yashoda Hospitals

In the post-pandemic world, stress, burnout, and declining mental health have become a common challenge for working women. - Puja Gupta, Benori Knowledge

Since 2020, an invisible virus has stolen away our everyday, and wrought havoc on our way of life and state of mind. Under these circumstances much artistic expression, including contemporary art, resonates more keenly than ever. - Mori Art Museum


It’s hard to overstate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in changing the trajectory of digitisation in India. - Bala Srinivasa and TN Hari, 'Winning Middle India'


Most of the diagnostics industry has seen a degrowth post-COVID-19, but we've grown 61% over last year. - Gaurav Agarwal, Tata 1MG


Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, our [father training] work did not stop. - Sunita Pardeshi

3
After the pandemic, we’ve seen a drastic surge in online searches from customers in Tier II and Tier III cities. - Lokendra Singh Ranawat, Wooden Street


It [building a team remotely] was definitely challenging, but it also brought out the strengths in me. - Saraswati Hedge, Atlassian


This exhibition considers the question of how we can live in the era since the advent of COVID-19 and what ‘wellbeing’ might mean. - Mori Art Museum curators


At the start of COVID-19, the world rapidly moved online and the surge of ecommerce led to outsized revenue growth. Many people predicted this would be a permanent acceleration that would continue even after the pandemic ended. - Mark Zuckerberg, Meta


We observed that after staying at home for long, many people started redesigning their houses and floors were their priority. The sentiments towards ‘made in India’ also led people to choose from homegrown brands. - Firdaus Variava, Bharat Floorings and Tiles


‘Gharelu nuske’ made a comeback during COVID and has inspired many brands to go back to the Indian roots and rehash the importance of natural products. - Vishal Singh, MOCA Technology

2
The watchword was resilience. For us, history was simply repeating itself. - Kris Gopalakrishnan, N Dayasindhu, and Krishnan Narayanan, 'Against All Odds: The IT Story Of India'


The major utility of AI was explored during the time of COVID-19 pandemic when the technology was used to elaborate early diagnosis and treatment strategies. - Viswesvaran Balasubramanian, Yashoda Hospitals


The COVID-19 crisis also opened up deeptech opportunities in India by removing regulatory barriers in record time. - Bala Srinivasa and TN Hari, 'Winning Middle India'


YourStory has also published the pocketbook ‘Proverbs and Quotes for Entrepreneurs: A World of Inspiration for Startups’ as a creative and motivational guide for innovators (downloadable as apps here: Apple, Android).

