‘Adoption of new technology is necessary for a transparent accounting system’ – 15 quotes on digital transformation

By Madanmohan Rao
November 23, 2022, Updated on : Wed Nov 23 2022 03:20:25 GMT+0000
‘Adoption of new technology is necessary for a transparent accounting system’ – 15 quotes on digital transformation
From analytics to accounting, these quotes from the week of November 14-20 capture tech impacts sweeping across the world!
Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week (see the previous edition here). This special series of quotes focuses on the increasing impact of digital media around the world.


See also our pick of Top Quotes of 2021 on Entrepreneurship, Investment, Digital Transformation, Storytelling, The India Opportunity, Pandemic Resilience, Failure Recovery, Design, and Art.

1

Real-time and in-depth visibility into the customer and business journey is fast becoming a key differentiating factor between realizing or missing the digital dreams. - Krishnakumar Natarajan, Mela Ventures


When you get [product-market fit] right, you realise it and see that sort of hockey stick growth starting to kick in. - Abhiraj Singh, ﻿Urban Company


My favourite thing about tech-led interventions is the scale at which you can very quickly achieve social disruption. - Mansi Kasliwal, BYJU’S

Founder-led sale is a prerequisite for finding a product-market fit in the US market. - Jen Abel, Jellyfish

The literacy rate among the Indian youth has increased to over 90%, which means a digitally educated population can afford smartphones and access digital platforms. - Bibhu Mishra, Global Education and Leadership Foundation


It is the responsibility of us G-20 leaders that the benefits of digital transformation should not be confined to a small part of the human race. - PM Modi

3
Key highlights from YourStory's The Metaverse Summit - India's first Web3 conference


We continue to witness the accelerated need for digitally skilled workforce across industries. - Krishna Kumar, Simplilearn


Despite recent technology advancements, women are finding it difficult to access mentors, network, and funding opportunities. - Senthamarai Gokulakrishnan, Yuukke


Combined with the use of digital technology and the emergence of ecommerce and direct-to-consumer models, consumers are entering the age of unprecedented access to high-quality and effective nutrition and supplements made to suit their needs. - Karan Singh, ACG

With the help of Artificial Intelligence, generating content automatically, automating chatbot conversations, and customizing news feeds can be simplified. - Arif Kazi, Dust Value Media Agency

In today’s beauty landscape, brands need an omni channel approach. - Mauli Teli, Iba Cosmetics


Targeted policies and strategies from the government will also help in identifying and creating a roadmap for deeptech implementation across sectors. - Sangeeta Gupta, Nasscom

2
[Year in Review 2021] Meet the top 10 techies we celebrated this year


A lending platform that relies on traditional credit bureau and banking transaction data will never be scalable. - Sameer Aggarwal, RevFin


Banking lending software is an area where innovation has not kept pace with product releases, due to monolithic legacy software. - Bhavanipratap Rana, SIG

Adoption of new technology is necessary for a transparent accounting system. - Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Finance Minister

YourStory has also published the pocketbook 'Proverbs and Quotes for Entrepreneurs: A World of Inspiration for Startups' as a creative and motivational guide for innovators (downloadable as apps here: Apple, Android).

Edited by Megha Reddy

