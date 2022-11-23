‘Adoption of new technology is necessary for a transparent accounting system’ – 15 quotes on digital transformation

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week (see the previous edition here). This special series of quotes focuses on the increasing impact of digital media around the world. Share these 15 gems and insights with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.





Real-time and in-depth visibility into the customer and business journey is fast becoming a key differentiating factor between realizing or missing the digital dreams. - Krishnakumar Natarajan, Mela Ventures





When you get [product-market fit] right, you realise it and see that sort of hockey stick growth starting to kick in. - Abhiraj Singh, ﻿Urban Company





My favourite thing about tech-led interventions is the scale at which you can very quickly achieve social disruption. - Mansi Kasliwal, BYJU’S

Founder-led sale is a prerequisite for finding a product-market fit in the US market. - Jen Abel, Jellyfish

The literacy rate among the Indian youth has increased to over 90%, which means a digitally educated population can afford smartphones and access digital platforms. - Bibhu Mishra, Global Education and Leadership Foundation





It is the responsibility of us G-20 leaders that the benefits of digital transformation should not be confined to a small part of the human race. - PM Modi

We continue to witness the accelerated need for digitally skilled workforce across industries. - Krishna Kumar, Simplilearn





Despite recent technology advancements, women are finding it difficult to access mentors, network, and funding opportunities. - Senthamarai Gokulakrishnan, Yuukke





Combined with the use of digital technology and the emergence of ecommerce and direct-to-consumer models, consumers are entering the age of unprecedented access to high-quality and effective nutrition and supplements made to suit their needs. - Karan Singh, ACG

With the help of Artificial Intelligence, generating content automatically, automating chatbot conversations, and customizing news feeds can be simplified. - Arif Kazi, Dust Value Media Agency

In today’s beauty landscape, brands need an omni channel approach. - Mauli Teli, Iba Cosmetics





Targeted policies and strategies from the government will also help in identifying and creating a roadmap for deeptech implementation across sectors. - Sangeeta Gupta, Nasscom

A lending platform that relies on traditional credit bureau and banking transaction data will never be scalable. - Sameer Aggarwal, RevFin





Banking lending software is an area where innovation has not kept pace with product releases, due to monolithic legacy software. - Bhavanipratap Rana, SIG

Adoption of new technology is necessary for a transparent accounting system. - Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Finance Minister

