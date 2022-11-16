‘Technology is the key to making a level playing field’ – 15 quotes of the week on digital transformation

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week (see the previous edition here). This special series of quotes focuses on the increasing impact of digital media around the world. Share these 15 gems and insights with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.





With customers exposed to over 6,000 advertisements per day, standing out in a sea of brands is essential for an online retail brand's survival. - Narinder Mahaja, ODN digital services





People tend to relate to a product or a service if it is mentioned in their own language, and when you have the option of having various other languages on your website it would help them navigate easily. - Gudipudi Krishna Sharma, Startup India





These fundamental changes [in mobility] will require investments in next-gen technologies, including location and geospatial technologies, and advancements in satellite imagery conversion into real-time maps as well as 3D, HD, and vector maps. - Bhavish Aggarwal, Ola





Important keys to accelerate solar adoption are to provide easy financing and hassle free adoption experience to the consumers. - Gautam Das, Oorjan Cleantech





Diagnostics is a high margin business and hence improving its share within the e-health pie would materially improve the overall gross margins. - RedSeer report





Thought and cognitive processing are stimulated by active learning offered by learning apps. They offer useful abilities by making students work in groups, participate in live and recorded debates, and assess the perspectives of students located all over the world. - Nachiket Bhatia, DBMCI

Financial services in emerging markets are being transformed by the power of technology. - Jonathan Whittle, Quona





While I believe that the whole process cannot be automated, since clients do like to talk to a human and figure out their legal processes, some parts of legal services can be automated and made more efficient. - Shivanjali Malik, Dastawezz





For organisations in STEM areas, uplifting women must be a business priority and only then can there be change in existing cultural norms, organisational models and policies. - Kavitha Thangasami, Exterro R&D





Owing to the swift pace of technological change, it’s important to continually build new competencies to succeed in academics, which can be made possible by learning apps. - Nachiket Bhatia, DBMCI

The thesis that winner takes all is not true anymore for the internet space. Players are finding their own niches and playing in them. - Gaurav Agarwal, Tata 1MG

Since snackable reels and shorts on Instagram, YouTube, and Facebook are the preferred choices of consumers, brands must invest sufficient time, effort, and money in creating high-quality video content. - Narinder Mahaja, ODN digital services

The pace of innovation in Latin America is accelerating due to a combination of regulatory reform, a maturing venture capital ecosystem, and a wave of founders who cut their teeth with the first generation of successful technology companies in the region. - Monica Brand Engel, Quona





We are very bullish on India being front leader in deeptech and for global companies to emerge out of India. - Manish Singhal, pi Ventures





Technology is the key to making a level playing field for the rural and the urban by opening opportunities across villages. - Vamsi Udayagiri, Hesa





