Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

‘Technology is the key to making a level playing field’ – 15 quotes of the week on digital transformation

By Madanmohan Rao
November 16, 2022, Updated on : Wed Nov 16 2022 02:57:06 GMT+0000
‘Technology is the key to making a level playing field’ – 15 quotes of the week on digital transformation
From access to affordability, these quotes from the week of November 7-13 capture tech impact sweeping across the world!
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week (see the previous edition here). This special series of quotes focuses on the increasing impact of digital media around the world. Share these 15 gems and insights with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.


See also our pick of Top Quotes of 2021 on Entrepreneurship, Investment, Digital Transformation, Storytelling, The India Opportunity, Pandemic Resilience, Failure Recovery, Design, and Art.

1
1636 people loved this story

[Year in Review 2021] Amid COVID-19, these 10 non-profits created social impact this year


With customers exposed to over 6,000 advertisements per day, standing out in a sea of brands is essential for an online retail brand's survival. - Narinder Mahaja, ODN digital services


People tend to relate to a product or a service if it is mentioned in their own language, and when you have the option of having various other languages on your website it would help them navigate easily. - Gudipudi Krishna Sharma, Startup India


These fundamental changes [in mobility] will require investments in next-gen technologies, including location and geospatial technologies, and advancements in satellite imagery conversion into real-time maps as well as 3D, HD, and vector maps. - Bhavish Aggarwal, Ola


Important keys to accelerate solar adoption are to provide easy financing and hassle free adoption experience to the consumers. - Gautam Das, Oorjan Cleantech


Diagnostics is a high margin business and hence improving its share within the e-health pie would materially improve the overall gross margins. - RedSeer report


Thought and cognitive processing are stimulated by active learning offered by learning apps. They offer useful abilities by making students work in groups, participate in live and recorded debates, and assess the perspectives of students located all over the world. - Nachiket Bhatia, DBMCI

3
1274 people loved this story

[Year in Review 2021] Meet the top 10 techies we celebrated this year


Financial services in emerging markets are being transformed by the power of technology. - Jonathan Whittle, Quona


While I believe that the whole process cannot be automated, since clients do like to talk to a human and figure out their legal processes, some parts of legal services can be automated and made more efficient. - Shivanjali Malik, Dastawezz


For organisations in STEM areas, uplifting women must be a business priority and only then can there be change in existing cultural norms, organisational models and policies. - Kavitha Thangasami, Exterro R&D


Owing to the swift pace of technological change, it’s important to continually build new competencies to succeed in academics, which can be made possible by learning apps. - Nachiket Bhatia, DBMCI

The thesis that winner takes all is not true anymore for the internet space. Players are finding their own niches and playing in them. - Gaurav Agarwal, Tata 1MG

Since snackable reels and shorts on Instagram, YouTube, and Facebook are the preferred choices of consumers, brands must invest sufficient time, effort, and money in creating high-quality video content. - Narinder Mahaja, ODN digital services

2
1998 people loved this story

[Year in Review 2021] Times are changing as women in tech reach new heights


The pace of innovation in Latin America is accelerating due to a combination of regulatory reform, a maturing venture capital ecosystem, and a wave of founders who cut their teeth with the first generation of successful technology companies in the region. - Monica Brand Engel, Quona


We are very bullish on India being front leader in deeptech and for global companies to emerge out of India. - Manish Singhal, pi Ventures


Technology is the key to making a level playing field for the rural and the urban by opening opportunities across villages. - Vamsi Udayagiri, Hesa


YourStory has also published the pocketbook ‘Proverbs and Quotes for Entrepreneurs: A World of Inspiration for Startups’ as a creative and motivational guide for innovators (downloadable as apps here: Apple, Android).

Edited by Megha Reddy

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Adopt flexible usage-based consumption solutions for elastic capacity and cost efficiency

Sequoia’s Shailendra Singh says start up now!

Edtech Simplilearn raises $45M in funding led by GSV Ventures

You don’t have to buy a new iPhone every year, says iPhone co-creator

Daily Capsule
Funding winter opens opportunities for VCs
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Edtech Simplilearn raises $45M in funding led by GSV Ventures

Back to basics for startups during the funding winter: 5 key takeaways from TechSparks 2022

Funding winter opens opportunities for VCs

Investment opportunities are too big to miss, say VCs

India's 'Glass Woman' and disability evangelist Dhanya Ravi seeks startup support to bridge healthcare gaps

Assn. targets OYO's IPO following CCI rap, hotel chain refutes charges