‘Success is a byproduct of consistent efforts’—25 quotes on entrepreneurs and leaders

Passion is a word often used to describe entrepreneurs. But you also need grit. - Rashi Narang, Heads Up For Tails

You have to go into this process knowing fully well that this is a marathon not a sprint, your success rate is going to be one percent. - Rashie Jain, Onco

These days, the hottest topic for a panel discussion in startup conferences is startup valuations. - Anas Rahman Junaid, Hurun India





From electric vehicles to harnessing solar and wind energy, young entrepreneurs don’t stop at pushing boundaries to develop solutions for tackling water issues and saving lives. - Sundar Mahalingam, HCL





It is going to be hard to raise capital for the next 12-24 months. - Prayank Swaroop, Accel India

When we speak about the balanced development of our country, we certainly cannot miss out on the critical contributions of women entrepreneurs. - Shilpa Khanna Thakkar, Chicnutrix

Women want to be financially independent and recognised for their skills but do not have easy access to opportunities to learn or earn. - Nishtha Yogesh, Hunar Online Courses

There needs to be a solution to provide safe education to young girls at all levels, in order to break the cycle of poverty once and for all. - Anoushka Adya, Di-Mentions Studio





Gender biases exist, not just in this industry, but across sectors. How one treats them and deals with them is what actually matters. - Meghna Saraogi, mirrAR

There is a need to create pathbreaking, future-thinking global leaders who will create sustainable and efficient systems for agricultural practices. - Srujith Lingala, Sight and Life





The tricky balance for leaders is to know when to push and when to empathise. - Kevin Sharer, ex-Amgen

A good business can be defined by fundamentals or by valuation, and it takes time for the two to converge. - Pankaj Raina, Zephyr Peacock

Create a sense of psychological safety for your teams and increase the organisation’s tolerance for failure. - Ashish Goel, 'Drawing on Courage'





The work from home concept that has become so popular now is something that’s been allowing thousands of women gain an income, because they can work comfortable hours in their own homes. - Mahima Varma, Apni Kutir

If you design a demand-led supply chain, you can have both low inventory and wastage and high responsiveness. - Karthik Jayaraman, WayCool Foods

Cloud is emerging as a competitive differentiator. - Adam Selipsky, AWS

When times are good for startups, they start building on innovation and for that they need tech and cloud. When times are tough, they still need technology and cloud because of lower costs and pay per use model. - Puneet Chandok, AISPL





Adopting the right payment solution can help achieve the twin objectives of efficient business processes as well as excellent customer experience. After all, in healthcare, experience matters. - Tamal Das, Ezetap





The customer would expect brands to be present across all touchpoints with a consistent offer or message that helps them to connect to a brand story. - Vikram Saxena, BetterCommerce

Over the last five years, we have seen a paradigm shift from the customer support perspective – from ticketing-based support to conversational support. - Karthik Rajaram, Freshworks

All the cocktail mixers in the market focus on people who drink alcohol. - Nishant Kriplani, Sober and Co





For every group of friends at a tea place ordering from a variety of flavours, there is one person missing their espresso, cappuccino, or classic cold coffee. - Anurag and Chaitanya Bhamidipaty, Roastea





We need a paradigm shift in the cancer treatment landscape – we need to promote personalized medicine instead of the one-size-fits-all chemotherapy. - Shibichakravarthy Kannan, Oncophenomics

By processing our stories, we find meaning in the setbacks and craft narratives about our story that shape our leadership. - Bill George and Zach Clayton, 'True North'

Think of prototyping not as waste, but compost. - Michael Dearing

There is an inner growth when an artist truly appreciates fellow artists' success without jealousy or prejudice. - Adithyaa Sadashiv, Shapes and Forms





Success is a byproduct of consistent efforts. - Bharathi Senthilvelan, Reminiscenses





