‘What's happening with digital public goods in India is phenomenal’ – 15 quotes on India business opportunities

Ad revenue, which accounts for 55% of the [media and entertainment (M&E)] sector's revenue, will grow 14%, given its strong correlation with economic activity. - Crisil





The national pulse indicates that the Total Addressable Market (TAM) for quick commerce players is small. Unless they are able to meet the price point and raise additional capital from investors, the sector is looking at consolidation. - Sachin Taparia, LocalCircles





The EV sector is growing at a rapid pace and consumers are seeking full stack solutions, in one place. Having a trusted dense network of charging/swapping points to find, use, and pay will not only help increase adoption, but also utilisation of charging infrastructure. - Arpit Agarwal, Director, Blume Ventures

As volumes increase, safety is a big factor that Indian EV manufacturers need to prioritise. - Mayank Jain, E-Fill Electric

India, like other developing countries, faces public health challenges. We must strive to develop innovative, long-term, and scalable solutions that will further boost our socio-economic progress. - Swati Piramal, Piramal Group





Creating childcare support in the workplace is quite common in the West, but it still needs to catch up in India in a big way. - Akshay Raje, InterviewBit





Metros like Delhi and Kolkata have fallen behind in terms of social inclusion due to lower standards of safety and poor enablers for women to pursue employment. - Saundarya Rajesh, Avtar Group





Activism of the modern age is also India’s gift to the world. - Aakar Patel, 'The Anarchist Cookbook'

Digital technologies are driving remarkable changes in how technology in healthcare services is delivered and received by users across the country, at least in Tier I and II cities. - Sarthak Jain, Saveo





As digitalisation in India is continuing to deepen, around 57% of IT professionals report their organisations have actively deployed AI technology while over 27% of them indicate their organisation is exploring the use cases of AI, as per IBM’s Global AI Adoption Index 2022. - Vikas Kakkar, Amara.ai

Organisations today also prefer hiring employees with tech-related skills, as digitisation has penetrated across India. - Ajay Kumar Singh, Billion Careers

We believe that the strong digital ecosystem in India will be a catalyst for MSME lending in the coming year. - Arun Nayyar, NeoGrowth





In 21st century of India, we have two things in plenty: data and technology. These can take India's science to new heights. Data analysis is rapidly moving ahead. It helps in converting information into insight and analysis into actionable knowledge. - PM Narendra Modi

Today, we have come a long way from the static Web1 to our current interactive Web2. Now, the quicker India can embrace Web3, the faster we can become a thriving Web3 ecosystem. - Gaurav Arora, CoinDCX





[The Digital Personal Data Protection Bill] has struck the right balance between protecting the interests of the data principals while leaving enough room for tech start-ups to innovate and grow. - IAMAI

What's happening with digital public goods in India is phenomenal. - Satya Nadella, Microsoft

