‘AI will play a very big role in India’s tech story’–25 quotes on India business opportunities

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week (see the previous edition here). Share these 25 gems and insights from the week of December 19–January 1 with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights. See our special compilation of quotes related to India’s pandemic responses here.





See also our pick of Top Quotes of 2021 on Entrepreneurship, Investment, Digital Transformation, Storytelling, The India Opportunity, Pandemic Resilience, Failure Recovery, Design, and Art.

ALSO READ Top 15 startup stories of 2022

The number of space startups in India has already crossed 100 and these startups have raised funding of more than $245.35 million. - A K Bhatt, Indian Space Association





More women entrepreneurs can not only support India's economic ambitions but also multiply chances of employment and revenue generation for holistic development. - Rachana Chowdhary, MVW-MSME Development Centre





The ecosystem has seen a significant increase in the demand for venture debt, where founders augment their capital base with debt to extend their runways. - Rahul Khanna, Trifecta Capital





The new policy framed by the Department of Electronics and IT/BT has the aim of positioning Karnataka as the ‘Champion State’ for startups and further increase the number of high-growth startups by 2027. - CN Ashwath Narayan, Minister for IT/BT

The sentiment in India continues to be on an upward trajectory, with 77% of employers indicating a higher hiring outlook (based on a survey). - Mayur Taday, TeamLease Services

I do not fear that India will grow slower than the rest of the world. I fear that we may grow slower than our own aspirations and our own needs. - Jayanth R Varma, RBI Monetary Policy Committee





Because of too many middlemen, MSMEs are unable to organise and reduce the procurement cost from large enterprises or streamline the output supply chain. - Subhash Chandra Acharya, Seeds Fincap





The government’s access to data in India could be a big deterrent for free data flows. Tensions would exist. - Peter Swire, Georgia Institute of Technology

ALSO READ How was the year 2022 for the EV sector?

It is time to take India to the world and earn its rightful place as the global leader in culinary arts. It is up to this generation to set the right example for posterity. - Prahlad Sukthankar, SAF





The versatility of Indian classical music artists, as well as their malleability, has allowed them to explore newer fields. - Bickram Ghosh

I believe the foundations are in place to build a very strong cultural economy where thousands of jobs can emerge, both permanent and contractual. - Sunil Kant Munjal, Serendipity Arts Foundation

A lot of work in India needs to be done for art to be appreciated. - Wendy Amanda Coutinho, '832'





Only a short time until we see esports being placed in the same league as cricket, football, basketball, etc. and having similar fan power, scale and craze. - Lokesh Suji, Esports Federation of India

ALSO READ Top 10 Startup Bharat stories that wrested attention this year

Eggs being a major source of protein and a dietary staple for a huge section of India's 1.4 billion population, the market potential is tremendous. - Vikram Gupta, IvyCap Ventures Advisors





India is currently the world’s largest producer and consumer of dairy products and ranks #2 in the production of fruits and vegetables. - Swarup Bose, Celcius Logistics





With more than 80% of farmers being small, marginal and medium, it is imperative to provide them a complete full stack support at the last mile. - Shyam Sundar Singh, ﻿DeHaat





Both small and large edtech companies have started focusing on creating the right infrastructure and tools to offer learners and institutions the flexibility to seamlessly move between the two different modes of delivery. - Phalgun Kompalli, upGrad﻿

Going into 2023, post-COVID-19 recovery, consumer behaviour, and a new channel organically create favourable market conditions for the jewellery industry. - Gaurav Singh Kushwaha, BlueStone

The year 2022 has been a remarkable year for renewables and energy transition in India. While renewable energy crosses over 165 GW of installations, the cumulative SECI bids reached over 42 GW. - Girish Tanti, Suzlon Group





We need an ecosystem approach to remove barriers to ease adoption. Collaboration among vehicle manufacturers, financiers, and charging infrastructure providers can pave the way for mass adoption of EVs in India. - Cedrick Tandong, Three Wheels United

Smart TVs and phones are only the tip of the iceberg of connected tech that will revolutionise Indian homes. - Mahek Mody, Up





The year 2023, therefore, will be about sustaining the momentum and future proofing the business with relevant technologies. - Harsh Pokharna, OKCredit

The pace of technological change in India has been extraordinary, and there's so much opportunity still ahead. - Sundar Pichai, Google

AI will play a very big role in India’s tech story. - Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister of IT





YourStory has also published the pocketbook ‘Proverbs and Quotes for Entrepreneurs: A World of Inspiration for Startups’ as a creative and motivational guide for innovators (dowloadable as apps here: Apple, Android).