'To keep oneself open to curiosity is in itself a craft'–15 quotes on motivation and change

By Madanmohan Rao
January 20, 2023
'To keep oneself open to curiosity is in itself a craft'–15 quotes on motivation and change
From curiosity to courage, witness the memorable journey of changemakers and gamechangers in these quotes, excerpts, and stories!
Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week (see the previous edition here). Share these 15 gems and insights from the week of January 9-15 with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.


See also our pick of Top Quotes of 2022 on Entrepreneurship, Motivation, Investments, Women Changemakers, Social Entrepreneurs, Environmental Change, Pandemic Resilience, Digital Transformation, India Opportunities, Design, Art, Failure Lessons, and Storytelling.

Let’s shift the narrative from the infamous “Queen Bee Syndrome” to “Shine Theory”, which says “when women help other woman rise, we all shine”. - Bhavna Toor, Shenomics & Shravani Prakash, elleNomics


Each time a woman stands up for herself, without knowing it possibly, without claiming it, she stands up for ALL women. - Maya Angelou


Women make good detectives as they are discreet and focused. - Rajani Pandit

We have to reframe the narrative from “caregiving responsibilities push women out of the workforce” to “workplaces need to create a stronger incentive for women to stay”. - Bhavna Toor, Shenomics & Shravani Prakash, elleNomics

The youth has a huge role to play in creating a more sustainable world as they are the environmental leaders of tomorrow. - Pamela Srivastava, Shiv Nadar Foundation


Education can also help leapfrog social classes and economic cohorts. - Sajith Pai, Blume Ventures

The word EARTH cannot exist without the letters ART in it. - Manjunatha (‘MANZz’), Chitra Santhe


The process [of painting] is meditative and it is so joyous to see how the painting evolves. - Devi Pramod, Chitra Santhe

Art is the most fabulous song of everyone's soul. Art makes people happy. It's mental therapy for people. - Shrabani Misra, Chitra Santhe

Art is not just an expression of emotions, but it also gives them a form to celebrate. The entire process unknowingly leads us towards the path of happiness. - Ganapathi Agnihothri, Chitra Santhe


If you make everything, you can’t make anything. Focus on the core is important. - Sagar Gupta, Ekkaa Electronics

Your efforts should be more focused on the repeat customer instead of just going blindly after new acquisitions. - Abhiroop Medhekar, ﻿Velocity﻿


Along with consistency, you also need to be patient. It could be difficult for you to decide where to invest during a turbulent market situation. - Manish P Hingar, Fintoo

The more important skill today is self-reflection and taking the time to understand gaps and remedies. - Vinay Dora, CrowdProduct

To keep oneself open to curiosity is in itself a craft, which can be supported by reading, travelling, visiting exhibitions, attending concerts, and conferences—any social interactions. - Alok Nandi, Architempo


YourStory has also published the pocketbook ‘Proverbs and Quotes for Entrepreneurs: A World of Inspiration for Startups’ as a creative and motivational guide for innovators (downloadable as apps here: Apple, Android).

Edited by Megha Reddy

