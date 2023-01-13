‘Sustainability will no longer be just a buzzword. It has become a necessity’ – 15 quotes on motivation and change

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week (see the previous edition here). Share these 15 gems and insights from the week of January 2-8 with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.





Art and life are very similar. Imagine not having learned any lessons at all if you get it right all the time. So be open to failing–failing forward! - Wendy Amanda Coutinho, '832'





Parents play a huge role in creating the bias or making you not feel the bias if at all it is there. - Geetha Manjunath, Niramai





Knowledge helps one be better and shows others your merit. - Swati Piramal, Piramal Group

Freedom is the continuous action we all must take, and each generation must do its part to create an even more fair, more just society. - John Lewis

Informed dissent makes democracy better. - Aakar Patel, 'The Anarchist Cookbook'





Building quality content is the best bet to conserve our dialects and languages. - Karthik Reddy, Blume Ventures





You don't know how many people you inspire simply by choosing art as your way of life! - Wendy Amanda Coutinho, '832'

India has taken global leadership in fintech innovation. Yet, there is so much more to achieve to unlock the country’s full potential. - Sajit Vijayakumar, Infosys Finacle





While collateral may be available, the documentation is non-standardised. Consequently, the 150M household-strong rural market is underserved by banks and large NBFCs. - Mridul Arora, Elevation Capital

Genome editing could be a promising technology that Indian research could adapt to offer desired tailor-made traits in crops. - Union Minister Jitendra Singh

Even though India has about 40 percent women graduating as engineers, only 10% show up in jobs and less than 14% show up as researchers. - Gazal Kalra, Rivigo

Technological advances such as AI and cloud computing for weather forecasting, soil fertility evaluation, precision farming, and fertilisers and pesticide information can boost the agricultural economy. - Akanksha Bilani, AWS





To raise the growth trajectory, we need to make land markets more efficient. Agriculture will also vastly improve when we make land markets more efficient. - Bibek Debroy, Economic Advisory Council





In the current climatic scenario, improving crops for better nutrition and tolerance to the changing environmental condition is a significant challenge. - Union Minister Jitendra Singh

Sustainability will no longer be just a buzzword. It has become a necessity for the logistics sector, which is one of the most significant contributors to global CO2 emissions. - Nishith Rastogi, Locus.sh

