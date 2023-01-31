Menu
‘Upskilling of talent in an environment driven by technology will be mission critical’ – 15 quotes on digital transformation

By Madanmohan Rao
January 31, 2023, Updated on : Tue Jan 31 2023 05:43:15 GMT+0000
‘Upskilling of talent in an environment driven by technology will be mission critical’ – 15 quotes on digital transformation
From technology to talent, these quotes from the week of January 23-29 capture tech impacts sweeping across the world!
Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week (see the previous edition here). This special series of quotes focuses on the increasing impact of digital media around the world. Share these 15 gems and insights with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.


See also our pick of Top Quotes of 2022 on Entrepreneurship, Motivation, Investments, Women Changemakers, Social Entrepreneurs, Environmental Change, Pandemic Resilience, Digital Transformation, India Opportunities, Design, Art, Failure Lessons, and Storytelling.

1
ALSO READ
What’s on your screen? Here are the apps we loved in 2022

The headwinds are in favour of technology as businesses realised how going digital can benefit them in the long run. - Arup Roy, Gartner

To increase operational efficiency and accelerate the growth of small businesses, the need of the hour is to integrate digital solutions. - Koteshwar LN, Flipkart

Though digitisation has started happening in agriculture, there needs to be a concerted effort in digitising the operational value chain. - Tauseef Khan, Gramophone


Technology can be leveraged to expand the ambit of women’s education, employment and even health via remote health consultation programmes. - Munira Loliwala, TeamLease Digital


Social media platforms prioritise follower acquisition and engagement so that they can sell adverts to brands. Direct monetisation for creators is an afterthought. - Manish Maheshwari, JetSynthesys


For any company to expand itself digitally, it needs to start using gamification marketing strategies. - Bhavik Parmar, Pharamarack

Edge AI is critical to multiple industries as data volumes grow exponentially. - Sachin Lawande, Visteon Corporation

With the emergence of 5G, Industrial IoT, and Intelligent Mobility, the need to improve efficiency, performance, and user experience while reducing costs is becoming increasingly important across industries. - Sateesh Andra, Endiya Partners

3
ALSO READ
Top 7 stories of startups turning around their fortunes

The government of India should be investing more in the technological areas of both, manufacturing and services, in the upcoming decades. - Manish Kumar, KredX


The fintech opportunity in India is immense, and despite the world-beating growth rates, fintech has still not even scratched the surface. - Upasana Rupkrishan Taku, MobiKwik

With the right policies in place, India has the potential to become a global leader in many technology sectors. - Arun Kumar, Celesta Capital

We hope the upcoming Union Budget 2023 will be a beacon of hope for creating National R&D Ideas Incubators, which will nurture critical cross-disciplinary research, new ideas, and technologies through the early phase. - Jagdish Mitra, Tech Mahindra


The budget must include measures that can help better industry-academia connect to make ‘India’ a hotbed of technology innovation and digital transformation services for the world. - Kunal Nagarkatti, Clover Infotech


Skill development and digital transformation over the next few years are two game-changing pillars for Indian startups. - Jatin Kanabar and Anant Gangwal, Deloitte Haskins and Sells

2
ALSO READ
How was the year 2022 for the EV sector?

Essential funds need to be allocated to talent development and digital skilling, including schools and universities. - Prakash Balasubramanian, Ascendion


Encouraging joint collaborations and ownership by industry and academia, along with centres of expertise will also be a welcome experience. - Jagdish Mitra, Tech Mahindra


In 2023 and beyond, upskilling of talent in an environment driven by technology will be mission critical. - Puneet Gupta, NetApp India


YourStory has also published the pocketbook ‘Proverbs and Quotes for Entrepreneurs: A World of Inspiration for Startups’ as a creative and motivational guide for innovators.


(You can also download them as apps here: Apple, Android).

Edited by Akanksha Sarma

