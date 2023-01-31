‘Upskilling of talent in an environment driven by technology will be mission critical’ – 15 quotes on digital transformation

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week (see the previous edition here). This special series of quotes focuses on the increasing impact of digital media around the world. Share these 15 gems and insights with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.





The headwinds are in favour of technology as businesses realised how going digital can benefit them in the long run. - Arup Roy, Gartner

To increase operational efficiency and accelerate the growth of small businesses, the need of the hour is to integrate digital solutions. - Koteshwar LN, Flipkart

Though digitisation has started happening in agriculture, there needs to be a concerted effort in digitising the operational value chain. - Tauseef Khan, Gramophone





Technology can be leveraged to expand the ambit of women’s education, employment and even health via remote health consultation programmes. - Munira Loliwala, TeamLease Digital





Social media platforms prioritise follower acquisition and engagement so that they can sell adverts to brands. Direct monetisation for creators is an afterthought. - Manish Maheshwari, JetSynthesys





For any company to expand itself digitally, it needs to start using gamification marketing strategies. - Bhavik Parmar, Pharamarack

Edge AI is critical to multiple industries as data volumes grow exponentially. - Sachin Lawande, Visteon Corporation

With the emergence of 5G, Industrial IoT, and Intelligent Mobility, the need to improve efficiency, performance, and user experience while reducing costs is becoming increasingly important across industries. - Sateesh Andra, Endiya Partners

The government of India should be investing more in the technological areas of both, manufacturing and services, in the upcoming decades. - Manish Kumar, KredX





The fintech opportunity in India is immense, and despite the world-beating growth rates, fintech has still not even scratched the surface. - Upasana Rupkrishan Taku, MobiKwik

With the right policies in place, India has the potential to become a global leader in many technology sectors. - Arun Kumar, Celesta Capital

We hope the upcoming Union Budget 2023 will be a beacon of hope for creating National R&D Ideas Incubators, which will nurture critical cross-disciplinary research, new ideas, and technologies through the early phase. - Jagdish Mitra, Tech Mahindra





The budget must include measures that can help better industry-academia connect to make ‘India’ a hotbed of technology innovation and digital transformation services for the world. - Kunal Nagarkatti, Clover Infotech





Skill development and digital transformation over the next few years are two game-changing pillars for Indian startups. - Jatin Kanabar and Anant Gangwal, Deloitte Haskins and Sells

Essential funds need to be allocated to talent development and digital skilling, including schools and universities. - Prakash Balasubramanian, Ascendion





Encouraging joint collaborations and ownership by industry and academia, along with centres of expertise will also be a welcome experience. - Jagdish Mitra, Tech Mahindra





In 2023 and beyond, upskilling of talent in an environment driven by technology will be mission critical. - Puneet Gupta, NetApp India





