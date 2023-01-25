‘Internet marketplaces are able to improve customer experience and create efficiencies’ – 15 quotes on digital transformation

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week (see the previous edition here). This special series of quotes focuses on the increasing impact of digital media around the world. Share these 15 gems and insights with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.





No one should be denied an education because they lack resources, particularly in the age when technology is available to each and all. - Vivek Kankaria, Prepseed





Digital tools and content in smart classrooms are key to enriching students’ learning. - Sumeet Mehta, LEAD





Fintechs will continue to see investments driven by the strides in data available for lending though broad-based SME lending and invoice discounting will see consolidation. - Anup Jain, Orios Ventures

In 2023, we expect agritech innovations in three areas to gain momentum—agri deep tech, agrifood life sciences (AFLS), and rural fintech. - Mark Kahn, Omnivore

Innovation is critical in creating a smart city. So not just the minds of the people, but also technology to actually create change is very important. - Yuma Saito, Deloitte Tohmatsu Venture Support





Visual appeal will dominate the online shopping experience and we are already seeing signs of the transition. - Anant Vidur Puri, Bessemer Venture Partners





The metaverse will profoundly change every part of every business, bridging our physical and digital worlds. - Julie Sweet, Accenture





We believe the metaverse has the potential to fundamentally change the way we communicate and collaborate, overcoming limitations of the physical world to deliver enhanced connections for everyone. - Brad Smith, Microsoft

Data security and privacy are two aspects, which are mainly ignored by MSMEs and are considered as expense rather than safeguards for organisations. - Manav Mahajan, Disecto





Paucity of good quality gender disaggregated data is another challenge that hinders the effective operationalisation of gender-aware planning. - Sruthi Kutty and Sona Mitra, IWWAGE





There is a real need to bring the best knowledge, expertise, and understanding of the technology ecosystem to India to strengthen digital capabilities that can open up access to services and digital innovation to all citizens at scale. - Paul Ravindranath G, Google India

Five years ago, industrial policy was not a very sexy topic. Today it's top of the agenda. - Alexander De Croo, Belgium Prime Minister

India has seen reasonable growth on ecommerce and consumer internet which will continue to grow due to digitisation and simple payment solutions, and will also offer many opportunities for other areas of growth. - Anil Joshi, Unicorn India Ventures





Generative AI holds the same potential and dangers, and the race is already on, with China outnumbering the US in the number of most-cited scientific papers on AI. - Gautam Adani

It’s clear QR codes are becoming an integral part of how businesses communicate with their customers. - Mickey Arabelovic, Telescope Partners

We say the future of trade is services. It's digital, it's green. And it should be inclusive. - Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, WTO

By controlling a product or service end-to-end, internet marketplaces are able to improve customer experience and create efficiencies by cutting out middlemen. This allows them to increase gross margins and benefit from higher rates of customer retention. - Anant Vidur Puri, Bessemer Venture Partners





