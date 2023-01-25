Menu
‘Internet marketplaces are able to improve customer experience and create efficiencies’ – 15 quotes on digital transformation

By Madanmohan Rao
January 25, 2023, Updated on : Wed Jan 25 2023 04:28:48 GMT+0000
‘Internet marketplaces are able to improve customer experience and create efficiencies’ – 15 quotes on digital transformation
From marketing to marketplaces, these quotes from the week of January 16-22 capture tech impacts sweeping across the world!
Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week (see the previous edition here). This special series of quotes focuses on the increasing impact of digital media around the world. Share these 15 gems and insights with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.


See also our pick of Top Quotes of 2022 on Entrepreneurship, Motivation, Investments, Women Changemakers, Social Entrepreneurs, Environmental Change, Pandemic Resilience, Digital Transformation, India Opportunities, Design, Art, Failure Lessons, and Storytelling.

1
No one should be denied an education because they lack resources, particularly in the age when technology is available to each and all. - Vivek Kankaria, Prepseed


Digital tools and content in smart classrooms are key to enriching students’ learning. - Sumeet Mehta, LEAD


Fintechs will continue to see investments driven by the strides in data available for lending though broad-based SME lending and invoice discounting will see consolidation. - Anup Jain, Orios Ventures

In 2023, we expect agritech innovations in three areas to gain momentum—agri deep tech, agrifood life sciences (AFLS), and rural fintech. - Mark Kahn, Omnivore

Innovation is critical in creating a smart city. So not just the minds of the people, but also technology to actually create change is very important. - Yuma Saito, Deloitte Tohmatsu Venture Support


Visual appeal will dominate the online shopping experience and we are already seeing signs of the transition. - Anant Vidur Puri, Bessemer Venture Partners


The metaverse will profoundly change every part of every business, bridging our physical and digital worlds. - Julie Sweet, Accenture


We believe the metaverse has the potential to fundamentally change the way we communicate and collaborate, overcoming limitations of the physical world to deliver enhanced connections for everyone. - Brad Smith, Microsoft

3
Data security and privacy are two aspects, which are mainly ignored by MSMEs and are considered as expense rather than safeguards for organisations. - Manav Mahajan, Disecto


Paucity of good quality gender disaggregated data is another challenge that hinders the effective operationalisation of gender-aware planning. - Sruthi Kutty and Sona Mitra, IWWAGE


There is a real need to bring the best knowledge, expertise, and understanding of the technology ecosystem to India to strengthen digital capabilities that can open up access to services and digital innovation to all citizens at scale. - Paul Ravindranath G, Google India

Five years ago, industrial policy was not a very sexy topic. Today it's top of the agenda. - Alexander De Croo, Belgium Prime Minister

India has seen reasonable growth on ecommerce and consumer internet which will continue to grow due to digitisation and simple payment solutions, and will also offer many opportunities for other areas of growth. - Anil Joshi, Unicorn India Ventures


Generative AI holds the same potential and dangers, and the race is already on, with China outnumbering the US in the number of most-cited scientific papers on AI. - Gautam Adani

2
It’s clear QR codes are becoming an integral part of how businesses communicate with their customers. - Mickey Arabelovic, Telescope Partners

We say the future of trade is services. It's digital, it's green. And it should be inclusive. - Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, WTO

By controlling a product or service end-to-end, internet marketplaces are able to improve customer experience and create efficiencies by cutting out middlemen. This allows them to increase gross margins and benefit from higher rates of customer retention. - Anant Vidur Puri, Bessemer Venture Partners


YourStory has also published the pocketbook ‘Proverbs and Quotes for Entrepreneurs: A World of Inspiration for Startups’ as a creative and motivational guide for innovators (downloadable as apps here: Apple, Android).

