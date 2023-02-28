‘It is crucial that we create an ecosystem of positive transformation’ – 15 quotes on motivation and change

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week (see the previous edition here). Share these 15 gems and insights from the week of February 20-26 with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.

There should not be focus on progress just for awards. Instead, progress in itself is an award. - Ganapathi Agnihothri, Chitra Santhe

Art is not just for expression of one's thoughts - it is about doing art for a cause. - G Chaitanya, Chitra Santhe

Creativity is the reflection and result of internal exploration. It sometimes has no words to express it, and comes out as visual arts. - Manjunatha (‘MANZz’), Chitra Santhe

Every artist craves for appreciation of their work. This recognition gives immense pleasure internally. And if the artwork finds a new home, it doubles this happiness. - Hema Vinayak Patil, Chitra Santhe

I do get disheartened by heartless, vicious comments, but I have to accept them and move on. I tell myself that they are all probably just jobless or have too much time on their hands. - Khatija Rahman, AR Rahman Foundation

Joining a market-leading agri-startup at the forefront of India's agritech industry is an exciting opportunity. This sector is currently at a strategic juncture and presents significant growth opportunities. - Vivek Venkatasen, Ninjacart

This is India's decade and if we can pull it off, this could be India’s century. - Saugata Gupta, Kyndryl﻿

We in India, as an economy and as stakeholders of the economy, should all adopt AI with open arms. - Bhavish Aggarwal, Ola﻿ Cabs

Relocating and setting up your business in Canada is an often overlooked but much easier option than trying to set up operations directly in the US. - Ray Walia, Launch Ventures

To achieve the goals of One Earth, One Family, One Future', we need to find common ground even as geopolitical tensions are rising. - Kristalina Georgieva, IMF

Companies are becoming more environmentally conscious as they work to lessen their carbon footprint, pollution, and waste along the whole supply chain. - Zaiba Sarang, iThink Logistics

With reverse migration, most villagers were in need of livelihood-generating opportunities at the village level. - Nidhi Pant, S4S Technologies

It is a responsibility and duty to ensure that while we do well as an organisation we go beyond business and we do good for society. - Divya Gokulnath, ﻿BYJU'S

We believe that once you empower women and get them up, naturally the society at that level, the community and the family does take a significant upliftment. - Lingraju Sawkar, ﻿Kyndryl

Generational poverty often leads to a loss of aspiration and hope – or mental poverty. To begin a process of change, it is crucial that we address this aspect and create an ecosystem of positive transformation. - Zarina Screwvala, Swades Foundation

