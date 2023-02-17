‘When you stay disciplined, you open the door to freedom’ – 15 quotes of the week on motivation and change

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week (see the previous edition here). Share these 15 gems and insights from the week of February 6-12 with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.

See also our pick of Top Quotes of 2022 on Entrepreneurship, Motivation, Investments, Women Changemakers, Social Entrepreneurs, Environmental Change, Pandemic Resilience, Digital Transformation, India Opportunities, Design, Art, Failure Lessons, and Storytelling.

ALSO READ 10 heart-warming stories our readers loved in 2022

Push yourselves a little bit, but don't fundamentally change what you are doing because that's too risky an experiment. - Sanjay Swamy, Prime Venture Partners

Each artistic creation extends to the end goal in the overall trajectory. At every step, an artist's journey is full of key learnings. Implementing these takeaways is crucial and becomes integral for long-term growth. - Urvi Kothari, Tao Art Gallery

Creativity is not inborn, it's something you work on and get better the more you try. - Viraj Khanna, India Art Fair

Urban skilling programmes can be instrumental in transforming the lives of underprivileged individuals and helping them become self-reliant individuals. - Alisha Chauhan, Prakash JayantiLal Chauhan Foundation

All of us know at least one woman in our immediate community that is using her skills and has set up a small shop, be it our cook or neighbourhood tailor. - Amita Dev, DSEU

While people explicitly claim that gender diversity is important in the world of work, it is still a distant dream in most industries including technology, which is traditionally dominated by men. - Nimisha Dua, Grip

ALSO READ Top 7 stories of startups turning around their fortunes

AI integration holds the key to transforming service levels and outcomes, more so now as we are in the middle of a tech-led industrial revolution. - Amod Deshpande, AlphaSense

Men no longer wear just black, white, and blue. We also wear baby pink. The colour theory is changing and brands are changing that. - Nilesh Karnani, Beyours

While LPG is a readily available fuel and the cheapest one, people aren’t aware. It is more advantageous from liquid fuels and even CNG. - Jesal Sampat, Pune Gas

Long-term business sustainability does not solely depend on 'figures' but also on sound legal, financial, and ethical corporate governance. - Sowmya M & Abhilasha S G, King Stubb and Kasiva

The folks that stand up and be there for you when things go bad are the ones you never want to lose the rest of your lives. - Gaurav Hinduja, Axio

Learn to care for yourself much more than caring for what people think of you. - Shobhaa De, ‘Insatiable’

Pressure comes at all times, we need to know how to deal with it. - Manika Batra

Being on continuous 'lookout for great talent’ is an attack tactic, not a defence tactic. - Deepinder Goyal, Zomato

When you stay disciplined, you open the door to freedom. - Gaurav Hinduja, Axio

YourStory has also published the pocketbook ‘Proverbs and Quotes for Entrepreneurs: A World of Inspiration for Startups’ as a creative and motivational guide for innovators (downloadable as apps here: Apple, Android).