Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

MeitY asks social media platforms to remove deep fake images, videos

By Team YS
February 22, 2023, Updated on : Wed Feb 22 2023 14:52:38 GMT+0000
MeitY asks social media platforms to remove deep fake images, videos
As per Rule 3(2)(b) of the IT Rules, this content could be impersonation in electronic form, including artificially morphed images of an individual, the letter said.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

The government has asked social media firms such as Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, YouTube and Twitter to take all ‘reasonable and practicable measures’ to remove or disable access to ‘deep fake imagery’ as per the IT Rules, 2021.

According to a report by ET, these platforms have to do so within 24 hours of getting a complaint from an individual, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology said in an advisory on Tuesday.

As per Rule 3(2)(b) of the IT Rules, this content could be impersonation in electronic form, including artificially morphed images of an individual, the letter reviewed by ET said.

“This is an advisory. We have been warned of deep fakes by our agencies including some in the MHA, so we have asked the companies to look into it,” MeitY sources told ET.

ALSO READ
MeitY to integrate ChatGPT with WhatsApp for farmers

They added that the ministry expects a prompt response from the companies and will also invite them to discuss different ways in which deep fakes can be restricted.

In the email, addressed to the chief compliance officers of these platforms, MeitY highlighted that there were reports regarding the potential use of artificial intelligence-generated deep fakes that were manipulating people by generating doctored content.

“...significant social media intermediaries are advised to ensure that their rules and regulations and the user agreement contain appropriate provisions for the users not to host, display, upload, modify, publish, transmit, store, update or share any information that impersonates another person and that the users are duly informed of the same,” according to the email.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Edtech startup Camp K12 sacks 70% of staff: Report

Chronicle raises $7.5M in seed round from Accel, Square Peg

PhonePe deploys 20 lakh SmartSpeakers within six months of launch

Edtech startup AdmitKard raises Rs 50 Cr in Series A from GSV Ventures, others

Daily Capsule
PhonePe-Flipkart split hits Walmart Q4
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

G20 meeting proposed to be held in HP's Dharamshala in April: Official

Eko, TreZix, Crest, and DawnTown get equity funding, IBS Software completes a purchase

India can achieve the goal of being carbon neutral much before its target of 2070: IMF MD

Edtech startup AdmitKard raises Rs 50 Cr in Series A from GSV Ventures, others