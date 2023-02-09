‘It’s not a creator-based universe anymore, it’s an algorithm-based universe’ – 20 quotes on digital transformation

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week (see the previous edition here). This special series of quotes focuses on the increasing impact of digital media around the world. Share these 25 gems and insights with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.

See also our pick of Top Quotes of 2022 on Entrepreneurship, Motivation, Investments, Women Changemakers, Social Entrepreneurs, Environmental Change, Pandemic Resilience, Digital Transformation, India Opportunities, Design, Art, Failure Lessons, and Storytelling.

The rise of ecommerce provided a new playbook for rapid brand building. - Mohit Rana, Redseer Strategy Consultants

Martech acts as a significant decision-making instrument that helps in figuring out the right channels, the right journeys, customer segments and programmes. - Gunnidhi Singh Sareen, Head Digital Works

Enhancing opportunities and productivity of the MSME sector have large-scale implications for a resilient production ecosystem, thus strengthening the growth prospects of the industry and the economy as a whole. - Economic Survey 2023

When it comes to earning and building trust, compliance is not enough. - Harvey Jang, Cisco

While organisations have always needed security and privacy to earn and build customer trust, today's business environment has made them mission-critical. - Samir Kumar Mishra, Cisco

Globally, IT businesses are at the cusp of transforming their fundamental operational processes to emphasise diversity and employee-related policies. - Mukesh Gandhi, Creative Synergies Group

When you own the entire engineering cycle, from conception to fabrication, there is a huge amount of synergy you can ensure from end to end. - Arjun Arunachalam, Voxelgrids﻿ Innovations

The freight forwarding industry is a cornerstone of the global trade economy and despite the massive size, much of the industry remains constrained by manual processes and runs on paper, Excel sheets, and phone calls. - Mayank Porwal, Sequoia India

ALSO READ Top technology trends that will shape cold supply chain logistics in 2023

With low operational costs, cloud kitchens can encourage entrepreneurship in the country and give consumers access to economical food options. - Prerna Kalra, Daalchini Technologies

The next phase of the Indian technology story will be graduating these unicorns to exits via IPOs and the coming years should see a flurry of activity in that direction. - Rehan Yar Khan, Orios Venture Partners

India saw the birth of 24 unicorns in 2022, becoming the third country to house a hundred unicorns. One out of 13 unicorns globally was born in India. - Orios Venture Partners

Indian SMEs are highly price-sensitive and are tough on accepting frequent upward price revisions. That squeezed the margins of B2B SaaS companies, leading them to look for a dollar or euro-paying markets. - Vishal Prakash Shah, Synersoft

It's projected that India will add almost 85,000 digitally skilled graduates every year for the next five years. - Matthias Schacke, UBS

ALSO READ How was the year 2022 for the EV sector?

India is among the select few countries globally to have its own digital currency. The Digital Rupee, which is a tokenised digital version of the Indian Rupee, is a resilient, safe and additional avenue to users for making payments. - Bijith Bhaskar, ICICI Bank

We are pleased that the [Indian] government has recognised the importance of a technology-driven and skill-enhanced economy. It provides a strong impetus for growth and job creation. - Prateek Maheshwari, ﻿Physics Wallah

Bringing in the National Data Governance Policy is a game-changer for the research and innovation ecosystem, providing access to non-personal and anonymised data from both government and private entities. - Ruchir Shukla, SafeHouse Tech

A one-stop solution for identity using Digilocker and Aadhaar was needed for long. - Divam Sharma, Green Portfolio

Explainable and ethical AI along with good regulatory frameworks should help in safeguarding the implications of narrow AI. - Sanjeev Menon, E42

To effectively turn data into a business advantage, organisations should have a clear and practical roadmap for advancing on the data maturity ladder, invest in attracting and retaining talent, and leverage the right technology to reap the full benefits. - Monojit Mazumdar, Deloitte

In a world that is driven by data and AI, we see numerous and infinite opportunities ahead of us. - Puneet Gupta, NetApp India

Narrow AI is a huge disruptor as it leads to a lot of unintended consequences and because of the unobtrusive nature, it goes undetected before it is too late. - Sanjeev Menon, E42

The key is to put data to use by analysing it effectively and creating a data-driven culture. - Puneet Chandok, AWS India

It’s not a creator-based universe anymore, it’s an algorithm-based universe. - Bhuvan Bam, BB Ki Vines

YourStory has also published the pocketbook ‘Proverbs and Quotes for Entrepreneurs: A World of Inspiration for Startups’ as a creative and motivational guide for innovators (downloadable as apps here: Apple, Android).